The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) launched decoy websites as part of a sting operation to expose examination fraud, successfully trapping 180 candidates who paid for leaked examination items and score augmentation ahead of the 2025 UTME.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made this known during a press briefing in Bwari, Abuja, following a monitoring visit to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre.

The board created fake websites that mimic those operated by fraudsters.

These sites were intended to divert and identify candidates attempting to cheat their way through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry admission process.

“JAMB has identified no fewer than 180 candidates who have paid amounts ranging from N30,000 and above to these fraudulent sites in exchange for non-existent services, such as “leaked examination items” and score augmentation.

“These sites are traps designed to reduce the growing incidence of fraud and corruption among the nation’s youth,” Prof. Oloyede said.

Sanctions await offenders

According to the Registrar, candidates found guilty of engaging with these decoy platforms will be sanctioned in accordance with existing rules on examination malpractice.

“These candidates will face sanctions that may include the cancellation of their UTME and Direct Entry results, as well as potential legal prosecution,” Prof. Oloyede said.

He reiterated that JAMB has a legal mandate to regulate the UTME and Direct Entry admission processes and will not tolerate actions that undermine its integrity.

Prof. Oloyede also emphasized the Board’s continued efforts to enhance transparency and security through innovation. He noted that the 2025 Mock-UTME, held earlier this year, served as both a preparatory exercise for candidates and a testing ground for JAMB’s latest technological improvements.

“The mock exercise allows us to evaluate the effectiveness of newly introduced measures aimed at improving examination conduct and security.

“Each year, as we implement new strategies to combat examination malpractice, fraudsters also adapt their tactics. Therefore, we must consistently stay one step ahead,” they said

Warning to schools and candidates

Prof. Oloyede reminded schools and the general public that the UTME is not a school-based examination and warned against placing undue pressure on students to achieve high scores by any means.

“Educational institutions must abandon the pursuit of ‘high-score glory’ and encourage students to focus on their studies,” he said.

Candidates have been cautioned to steer clear of platforms offering unrealistic promises of success, as the Board has vowed to take strict action against anyone involved in or supporting examination malpractice.