The Nigerian Army has uncovered eleven illegal bunkering facilities and made significant seizures during a six-day anti-crude oil theft operation in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers States.

The Spokesman for the Nigerian Army 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Lt.-Col. Danjuma Danjuma made this known in a statement on Monday in Port Harcourt.

Danjuma stated that in Rivers State, troops raided the Imo River area, where six illegal refineries were discovered, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“The Nigerian Army has uncovered 11 new bunkering facilities and made some seizures during a six-day operation conducted in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers.

“Lt.-Col. Danjuma Danjuma, spokesman for the Nigerian Army 6 Division, Port Harcourt, made this known in a statement on Monday in Port Harcourt.

“He said that seven suspects were arrested during the operations. Troops seized 13,600 litres of stolen crude oil, 4,890 litres of adulterated diesel, and 37,700 litres of various other unspecified petroleum products during the raids,” the report read in part.

He said troops recovered about 11,000 litres of stolen petroleum products, deactivated 41 drum pots, 18 receivers, and 540 sacks of illegal fuel, and stopped attempts to rebuild other refining sites.

In Ahoada West, troops intercepted two Toyota Camry vehicles with 1,300 litres of illegal diesel. Seven suspects were arrested at Krakrama Wellhead 12, Bille, while trying to vandalise the site, and three boats with 1,500 litres of stolen crude were recovered.

In Delta State, troops intercepted 25,200 litres of unidentified fuel and 10,000 litres of stolen crude hidden in two tankers, a truck, and a bus. They also found 3,350 litres of adulterated diesel and equipment used for illegal refining in Sapele.

In Bayelsa, four illegal refining sites were dismantled in Biseni and Okordia communities in Yenagoa. Troops recovered 2,100 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,500 litres of other petroleum products.

In Akwa Ibom, soldiers intercepted 240 litres of illegally refined diesel stored in eight jerrycans during a patrol along the Okobo-Uyo Road.

He also confirmed that seven suspects were handed over for further investigation and prosecution and reaffirmed the army’s commitment to fighting oil theft and protecting national assets.

What You Should Know

President Bola Tinubu’s administration has targeted a boost in oil production from 1.5 million barrels per day to over 2.5 million, making operations like these vital to achieving national targets.

In March 2025, the Nigerian Navy’s FOB Escravos destroyed three illegal refineries in Omadinho, Warri South-West, Delta State, as part of its fight against oil theft and economic sabotage as reported by Nairametrics.

In February 2025, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) revealed that 39 illegal refineries were uncovered within one week in the Niger Delta, adding to the 152 discovered in the last three weeks of January.

Crude oil theft continues to drain Nigeria’s economy, reducing government revenue and damaging the environment.