The Adamawa state Government has invested N2 billion in the procurement of agricultural inputs ahead of the farming season to curb food insecurity in the state.

Prof. David Jatau, the Commissioner for Agriculture in Adamawa State, disclosed this on Monday in Yola during an interview with newsmen.

He explained that the initiative aims to boost the agriculture sector by providing farmers and youths with essential farm inputs as they prepare for the farming season.

“The N2 billion for agricultural inputs will be distributed across all 21 local government areas (LGAs) as part of the government’s agricultural intervention programme.”

According to Jatau, one of the key policies of the government is to develop 300 hectares of farmland in each LGA, which will be allocated to 300 youths for farming.

“These youths will receive inputs such as fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides at subsidized rates, and they will retain the entire proceeds from their harvests,” he said.

Early support for farmers

Jatau noted that while the government had previously supported farmers with fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides, this time the assistance would be provided earlier in the season.

He revealed that 10,000 bags of assorted fertilizers are already available and ready for distribution.

“The programme has already commenced in six LGAs: Madagali, Michika, Hong, Maiha, Demsa, and Ganye,” he said.

According to him, the initiative will be extended to the remaining LGAs by next year during the rainy season.

“Once fully implemented, we expect a significant reduction in youth unemployment,” he added.

Addressing youth capital challenges

The commissioner observed that many youths in the state are eager to engage in farming but are hindered by a lack of capital.

He attributed the rising levels of violence and criminality in the state to hunger and lack of empowerment.

“So many youths want to go to the farm, but they lack the capital. This challenge prompted Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to intervene by providing farm inputs and empowering unemployed youths,” he said.

He added that the initiative is expected to increase crop yields, improve food security, and enhance the livelihoods of citizens.

Training for climate-smart agriculture

Jatau explained that the programme would also include training for farmers on climate-smart agriculture.

He said the training would cover areas such as soil testing, identifying soil texture, and selecting the appropriate quantity and type of fertilizer to ensure optimal yield.

The commissioner also acknowledged the support of various organizations in strengthening the state’s agricultural sector, with special mention of the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC).

According to him, the NEDC has donated several hand-held agricultural machines, including harvesters, planters, and cultivators, which will be distributed to cooperative societies ahead of the farming season.

Jatau further highlighted that the state government’s partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is also expected to boost agricultural productivity at the community level.