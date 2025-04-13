Tomato growers have raised concerns over the recent infestation of their crops by the Tuta Absoluta virus, which is currently affecting the price of tomatoes in markets across the country.

They voiced their worries in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

According to NAN, Tuta Absoluta, also known as the Tomato Leaf Mine, is a notorious pest of tomato crops in Europe, Africa, Western Asia, and parts of the Americas. If not properly controlled, its larvae can cause up to 100% crop loss.

Tuta Absoluta can ravage tomato cultivation in a little above 48 hours – prompting farmers to nickname it Tomato Ebola.

It can breed between 10 and 12 generations in a year, with the female capable of laying about 250 to 300 eggs within its lifetime.

Impact on Tomato prices and market supply

The Chairman of the Tomato Growers and Processors Association of Nigeria, Mr. Rabiu Zuntu, said the recent outbreak of Tuta Absoluta has significantly affected tomato prices in local markets.

“The invasion of the Tuta Absoluta pest, which began in early March, has ravaged several farms in the northern region.

“The virus doesn’t cause much damage during the wet season, but becomes more aggressive during the hot season. Recently, temperatures have been unusually high, causing increased soil humidity, which favors the pest’s spread,” he said.

Zuntu, noted that the infestation has disrupted supply to markets across the country, resulting in noticeable price hikes.

“Despite being in the harvest season, some farms have been destroyed. Currently, a 50kg basket of tomatoes sells for about N30,000 in northern markets due to the infestation.

“Before the outbreak, the same basket was sold for between N5,000 and N10,000, as this is usually the peak harvest season,” Zuntu added.

Preventive measures to control the spread

In preventive measures for the virus, he pointed out that “humidity in the soil is a major factor contributing to the rapid spread of Tuta Absoluta on infected tomato farms.”

He acknowledged that completely preventing the outbreak is not possible, as humidity is an inevitable environmental condition.

“However, we can take preventive steps to limit its spread,” he said.

He further explained that even with climate-resistant or disease-resistant seeds, tomatoes remain vulnerable to the Tuta Absoluta infestation.

“The most effective strategy to control its spread is to apply the Integrated Pest Management approach,” he said.

Mr. Bola Oyeleke, the National President of the Tomatoes and Orchard Processors Association of Nigeria (TOPAN), explained that the recent outbreak had a minimal impact on tomato prices since the crop is already in its harvest stage.

“Tomato harvest is currently ongoing across the country, so the impact of the Tuta Absoluta virus is not as severe as it was during the off-season.

“We are still seeing tomatoes arriving at the market daily. However, if the infestation continues, it is likely affecting newly planted crops,” Oyeleke said.

He acknowledged that the Tuta Absoluta virus remains a major issue for tomato cultivation in Nigeria.

“To prevent recurring outbreaks, local farmers must collaborate,” he emphasized.

Oyeleke suggested that introducing more technology in land preparation could help mitigate the problem.

He advised that farmers should begin preparing land together, particularly in local government areas, adding that collaborative land preparation can help reduce pest infestations and prevent future outbreaks.