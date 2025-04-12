OpenAi’s ChatGPT emerged as the most downloaded non-gaming app globally in March 2025, overtaking long-time chart leaders Instagram and TikTok, according to new data from app intelligence firm Appfigures.

ChatGPT recorded 46 million new downloads in March, representing a 28% increase from February and marking its best performance to date.

This is the first time the AI chatbot app, developed by OpenAI, has secured the top spot in monthly global app downloads.

In comparison, Instagram fell to the No. 2 position, while TikTok slipped to No. 3. This reshuffling highlights shifting consumer behavior, especially in the race for dominance among content and productivity apps.

AI image features drive viral surge

The boost in ChatGPT’s popularity coincided with several key product upgrades rolled out in March.

Most notably, OpenAI introduced its first major update to image generation capabilities in over a year, enabling users to create images and memes in the style of Studio Ghibli, the renowned Japanese animation studio.

This viral use case sparked widespread engagement across social media in late March and early April.

The app also saw improvements to its AI voice assistant and a relaxation of image moderation policies, further broadening its creative and conversational utility for users.

Brand power fuels momentum

While new features certainly contributed to the app’s momentum, Appfigures suggests that brand dominance played a larger role.

According to the firm’s CEO, Ariel Michaeli, ChatGPT is fast becoming a household name and default entry point for many users engaging with AI tools.

“It’s starting to feel like ChatGPT is becoming a verb, a lot like how Google did in the 2000s.

“When there’s excitement about AI — even competition like Grok or DeepSeek — many users ultimately download ChatGPT because of its brand recognition,” Michaeli said.

This brand power creates a challenging landscape for competitors. Even promising alternatives like Anthropic’s Claude or Manus AI are struggling to match ChatGPT’s traction.

Meanwhile, Grok, backed by Elon Musk and integrated into X (formerly Twitter), may have better odds due to its celebrity backing and distribution advantages.

Year-over-year growth signals AI mainstreaming

ChatGPT’s performance reflects broader trends in AI adoption. Appfigures reported that ChatGPT’s downloads have surged 148% year-over-year, comparing Q1 2021 to Q1 2025.

The app’s rising adoption signals growing comfort and familiarity with AI tools among mainstream mobile users.

While ChatGPT took the lead, Meta’s family of apps maintained a strong presence in the top charts.

In addition to Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp remained in the global top five, with other Meta apps like Threads and CapCut also ranking in the top 10.

TikTok’s earlier growth in 2025 was partially driven by concerns over a potential U.S. ban, prompting a surge in downloads.

However, those fears have subsided for now as negotiations between U.S. authorities and TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, remain ongoing.

In total, the top 10 non-game apps were downloaded 339 million times in March, up from 299 million in February, a clear indication of rising global app engagement.

Alongside ChatGPT, Instagram, and TikTok, other top-ranked apps included Telegram, Snapchat, Meta’s Threads, and e-commerce player Temu.