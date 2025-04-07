The Lagos State Government has issued over 100 contravention notices to individuals and developers involved in illegal land reclamation activities in Ikota, Lekki.

The enforcement action, carried out by the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development (MWID), is part of a broader effort to protect the state’s waterfront corridors and ensure compliance with physical planning laws.

The disclosure was contained in a statement posted on the official Facebook page of the Lagos State Government on Sunday.

In addition to the notices, the Ministry also issued 10 stop-work orders to halt unauthorised reclamation projects found to be encroaching on the natural creek corridor in the area.

“The Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Honourable Ekundayo Alebiosu, led a routine monitoring exercise along the Ikota Creek and Eleganza axis, where the infractions were uncovered.

“As part of ongoing efforts to safeguard Lagos’ waterfront corridors and uphold physical planning regulations across the state, the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development (MWID) has issued over 100 contravention notices and 10 stop-work orders against illegal land reclamation in Ikota, Lekki,” the statement read in part.

The post included several photographs of affected properties that had been served with the notices. One of the images showed several white, one-storey buildings located within a fenced compound, situated just behind a shallow water body. The impact of the water body was evident on the buildings’ exterior walls, which appeared visibly damp, with water-stained paint suggesting prolonged exposure to moisture.

Another photo captured a row of two-storey buildings under construction. Scaffolding remained in place, indicating that work was ongoing at an advanced stage. These structures are presumed to be among those served with stop-work orders.

More insights

The statement further disclosed that during the operation, Commissioner Ekundayo Alebiosu raised concern over the increasing rate of unauthorised reclamation activities in the area, describing them as a serious threat to both the environment and surrounding infrastructure.

He emphasised that the waterfront serves as a vital natural buffer that must be preserved for the benefit of current and future generations.

“Any form of illegal encroachment planned or executed by any individual will be heavily resisted by the Ministry and will carry dire consequences,” he stated.