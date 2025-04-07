The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday granted N200 million bail each to Sirajo Jaja, the current Bauchi State Accountant General, and Aliyu Abubakar, in a multi-million alleged money laundering case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), totaling N400 million in bail.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu granted them bail with certain conditions while ruling on their legal team’s bail request shortly after their arraignment on the same day.

According to the EFCC, Aliyu Abubakar, Jasfad Resources Enterprise (a Bureau de Change operator), and Sirajo Muhammad Jaja (Accountant General of Bauchi State) between August and December 2024 allegedly conspired to commit money laundering by transferring and converting public funds belonging to the Bauchi State Government from the Bauchi State Sub-Treasury Account domiciled in a financial institution into the bank account of Jasfad Resources Enterprise, contrary to and punishable under the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

EFCC Allegations and What Transpired in Court

In the charge sheet filed by EFCC lawyer, Abba Muhammed SAN, it was alleged that Aliyu Abubakar, Jasfad Resources Enterprise, and Ibrahim Kashim (former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, now at large), Danjuma Garba (at large), Kabiru Yahaya (at large), Saleh U. Mohammed (at large), and Balarabe Abdullahi (at large) between 10th July 2024 and 25th November 2024 allegedly transferred and converted N1,805,435,053.75 of public funds belonging to the Bauchi State Government from the Bauchi State Expenditure Account domiciled in Polaris Bank into the bank accounts of Jasfad Resources Enterprise.

Furthermore, the EFCC alleges that Aliyu Abubakar, Jasfad Resources Enterprise (a Bureau de Change operator), and Aminu Hammayo (Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, now at large), Danjuma Garba (at large), Kabiru Yahaya (at large), Saleh U. Mohammed (at large), and Balarabe Abdullahi (at large), in 2024, also transferred and converted the sum of N1,550,000,000.00 of public funds belonging to the Bauchi State Government from the Bauchi State Expenditure Account domiciled in Polaris Bank into the bank account of Jasfad Resources Enterprise.

“That you, Aliyu Abubakar, Jasfad Resources Enterprise (a Bureau de Change operator), and Sirajo Muhammad Jaja (Accountant General of Bauchi State) between 15th November 2024 and 31st December 2024, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did commit an offence to wit; money laundering by transferring and converting the sum of N693,220,277.20 of public funds belonging to the Bauchi State Government from the Bauchi State Sub-Treasury Account domiciled in United Bank for Africa into the bank account of Jasfad Resources Enterprise domiciled in United Bank for Africa, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2)(b) and punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022,” the charge partly reads.

These charges were read to the defendants by the court registrar, and they pleaded not guilty.

Bail Argument

After that, the defendants’ counsel, Chris Uche SAN, applied for bail to be granted to his clients on liberal terms.

In his motion for bail, he argued that the charges against the Accountant General, for instance, allegedly arose out of the federal government’s determination to intimidate the Governor of Bauchi State to drop his political ambition for 2027.

He added that the defendants are not being accused of any capital offence or acts of terrorism warranting their continued detention.

He assured the court that the AG has reasonable and substantial sureties to take him on bail and produce him whenever required by the court.

On his part, the EFCC lawyer, Muhammed, filed a counter affidavit to the bail applications.

He said the first defendant (Aliyu) had jumped administrative bail while the Accountant General was granted administrative bail but failed to meet the bail conditions.

Ruling of the Court

Ruling on the bail applications, Egwuatu said that while bail is a constitutional right, it must be exercised by the court judicially and judiciously.

The judge observed the defendants’ lawyer’s assurance of competent sureties to stand in for them.

He subsequently exercised his discretion in favor of the defendants by granting each of them bail in the sum of N200 million with two sureties of like sum.

He said that the sureties must be residents in Abuja, and one of the sureties must hold the position of a Director with a federal government agency.

The judge directed the defendants to deposit their international passports with the court and seek leave of court whenever they needed to travel out of the country.

The judge also ordered the Accountant General to be released to the Attorney General of Bauchi State to perfect his bail conditions within a given time.

The judge added that if they fail to perfect their bail conditions, they should be remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre.

The court subsequently adjourned to June 17 for the commencement of the trial.

Backstory

News reports emerged in March that the Bauchi State Accountant General was arrested in connection with investigations into alleged money laundering, diversion of public funds, and misappropriation.