The trade war between the United States and China has intensified following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of new tariffs on Chinese goods.

On Thursday, Beijing issued a strong response, threatening countermeasures to safeguard its interests and accusing the U.S. of violating international trade rules.

Trump’s latest tariff hike, announced on Wednesday, imposes an additional 34% levy on Chinese imports, raising total duties on many products to over 50%.

This follows earlier measures, including 20% tariffs and two tranches of 10% additional duties imposed since Trump’s return to power in January. The White House justified these actions as necessary to combat the flow of illicit fentanyl from China to the U.S.

Beijing’s Response: Accusations of Bullying and Calls for Dialogue

China’s Ministry of Commerce condemned the tariffs, describing them as unilateral and subjective assessments that undermine international trade norms.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, the ministry declared, “China firmly opposes this and will resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests.” It further urged Washington to resolve disputes through dialogue, warning of retaliatory actions if the measures are not withdrawn.

The ministry added, “The United States has drawn the so-called ‘reciprocal tariffs’ based on subjective and unilateral assessments, which are inconsistent with international trade rules and seriously damage the legitimate rights and interests of relevant parties.”

Implications for Global Trade and Business

The tariffs, which include a 10% baseline tax on all imports, a 25% levy on foreign-made cars, and reciprocal duties calculated at 50% of other nations’ rates on U.S. exports, are among the most extensive in American history.

Analysts warn that these measures could fundamentally reshape trade relations between the world’s two largest economies, impacting roughly $500 billion in bilateral trade.

Businesses with supply chains rooted in China face significant challenges as they scramble to adapt to the unexpectedly high levies. Some Chinese and multinational companies have already shifted production to other parts of Asia to skirt existing tariffs.

What you should know

However, Trump’s additional 10% duties on all imports and country-specific measures targeting Asian nations have rattled markets globally.

In response to the escalating trade war, China, Japan, and South Korea—three of Asia’s leading economic powerhouses—have pledged to strengthen regional trade cooperation.

During their first economic dialogue in five years, held on Sunday, the trade ministers of the three nations agreed to pursue comprehensive negotiations for a trilateral free trade agreement (FTA).

This initiative aims to promote both regional and global trade, providing a united front against the economic disruptions caused by Trump’s tariffs.