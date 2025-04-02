The Lagos State Government has commenced a major clean-up and enforcement operation to reclaim public spaces at Under Bridge, Oja Oba, and Adeniji Adele in Lagos Island by clearing illegal structures and removing obstructions to free movement and urban order.

The initiative aims to restore order and ensure the free movement of pedestrians and vehicles in these busy areas.

The disclosure was conveyed via an X post by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Wednesday via his official account.

“We have commenced a major clean-up and enforcement operation at Under Bridge, Oja Oba, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island. These public spaces, meant for free movement and urban order, have been reclaimed to ensure a cleaner and safer environment for all,” the post read in part.

Accompanying Wahab’s post was a short clip capturing a state government operation beneath a bridge, where authorities dismantled illegal wooden compartments. Some of these structures functioned as makeshift warehouses, storing drums, while others contained pillows and blankets, suggesting they were used as living spaces.

Another section under the bridge was stacked with crates of soft drinks. As the demolition progressed, piles of rubbish became visible, while affected occupants looked on.

Wahab reiterated the administration’s commitment to restoring order and maintaining environmental standards across Lagos. He urged residents to play their part in keeping the city clean and organized, emphasizing the shared responsibility of preserving public spaces.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has intensified its crackdown on illegal shanties and makeshift structures under bridges and other public spaces, reinforcing its commitment to tackling environmental nuisances across the metropolis. These settlements, often used for informal housing and storage, have contributed to congestion, sanitation challenges, and security concerns in key areas.

In early 2025, authorities cleared illegal settlements beneath the Cele/Itire Bridge. A few months earlier, in November 2024, they dismantled 54 shanties and relocated 84 occupants from beneath the Eko Bridge in Ebute-Ero.

Similarly, in May 2024, officials cleared 86 makeshift apartments under the Dolphin Estate Bridge in Ikoyi, where tenants reportedly paid up to N250,000 annually for a single room.

Other targeted locations include the Ijora Causeway Bridge, Blue Line Overhead Bridge, National Stadium Bridge, and Osborne Bridge, underscoring the government’s broad enforcement strategy.

To prevent reoccupation, Lagos State’s Minister for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced plans to partner with the private sector to repurpose these spaces for public use.

Beyond bridge settlements, the government is extending its efforts citywide, aiming to create a cleaner, safer, and more organized Lagos.