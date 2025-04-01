Tether, the leading issuer of the USDT stablecoin, has deepened its Bitcoin investment strategy by acquiring an additional 8,888 BTC on the final day of Q1 2025.

The purchase, valued at $735 million, brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to an impressive 100,521 BTC, equivalent to $8.29 billion based on current market data from Arkham Intelligence.

This acquisition is part of Tether’s commitment—first announced in May 2023—to allocate 15% of its profits toward Bitcoin investments.

By steadily bolstering its reserves with the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, Tether continues to position itself as a formidable player in the crypto-finance ecosystem.

Tether’s Expanding Portfolio: On-Chain and Beyond

In addition to its Bitcoin holdings, Tether’s on-chain assets include $5.16 billion in USDT, $215.85 million in XAUT (Tether Gold), and $46.17 million in AUSDF, reflecting a diversified approach to digital asset management.

However, Tether’s ambitions extend far beyond cryptocurrencies.

On March 27, 2025, the company increased its stake in Adecoagro, a Latin American agricultural firm, to 70% ownership, aligning with its vision of supporting businesses that promote economic freedom in emerging markets.

Furthermore, Tether announced plans to acquire a 30% stake in the Italian media company Be Water, further broadening its presence across different industries.

Financial Milestones and Market Leadership

Tether solidified its status as the world’s largest stablecoin issuer with record profits of $13.7 billion in 2024, as reported in its Q4 financial results.

Throughout the year, Tether issued $45 billion in USDT, boosting its market valuation to an astounding $144 billion, which now represents 61% of the total stablecoin market.

By comparison, its closest competitor, USD Coin (USDC), holds a significantly smaller market cap of $60 billion.

To maintain confidence in its reserves and liquidity, Tether has ensured that every issued USDT is fully backed, with $7 billion in excess stablecoin reserves providing an additional layer of security for investors.

What you should know

Tether’s reach extends into traditional financial markets. The company emerged as the seventh-largest buyer of U.S. Treasury securities in 2024, with a staggering $33.1 billion investment.

This places Tether ahead of established economies like Canada, Mexico, and Germany in terms of Treasury holdings, reflecting its influence across global financial systems.

These strategic investments not only diversify Tether’s portfolio but also strengthen its long-term stability and credibility.

With its expanding reserves, diversified investments, and commitment to driving innovation across sectors, Tether continues to redefine what it means to be a leader in the cryptocurrency and financial technology markets.