OpenAI has expanded access to its advanced image-generation tool, previously limited to paying subscribers, making it available to all users.

The company’s CEO, Sam Altman, announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

While the exact number of free-tier image generations remains unclear, Altman hinted last week at a possible cap of three images per day for non-paying users.

“ChatGPT mage gen now rolled out to all free users!” Altman announced on Tuesday.

High demand for image generator

Since its launch, OpenAI’s image generator has seen massive demand, with Altman joking that the surge in usage was causing the company’s GPUs to “melt.”

The tool gained rapid popularity, particularly for transforming images into the signature art style of Japanese animation giant Studio Ghibli.

According to OpenAI, the GPT‑4o image generation excels at accurately rendering text, precisely following prompts, and leveraging 4o’s inherent knowledge base and chat context—including transforming uploaded images or using them as visual inspiration.

“These capabilities make it easier to create exactly the image you envision, helping you communicate more effectively through visuals and advancing image generation into a practical tool with precision and power,” the company stated.

Concerns over misuse

However, the tool has also sparked copyright concerns, as critics question whether OpenAI’s training data included proprietary Ghibli-style artwork.

The image generator has also been misused to create fake documents, such as fabricated restaurant receipts.

An OpenAI spokesperson told the media that all AI-generated images carry metadata identifying ChatGPT as the source.

The company also stated that it takes action against outputs that violate its usage policies.

$40 billion boost for AI

Meanwhile, OpenAI has closed the largest private tech funding round, securing $40 billion and valuing the ChatGPT maker at $300 billion among top private tech firms.

The only private firm with a higher valuation is SpaceX at $350 billion, while OpenAI is now valued equally with ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, as reported by CB Insights.

The funding round was led by Japan’s SoftBank, which is investing $30 billion, alongside key investors such as Microsoft, Coatue, Altimeter, and Thrive.

In a blog post, OpenAI stated that it intends to use the fresh capital to “push the frontiers of AI research even further” and expand its computing infrastructure.

CNBC reported that approximately $18 billion of the funds will go to Stargate, OpenAI’s joint venture with SoftBank and Oracle, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in January.

While the financing marks a significant milestone, it comes with conditions.

SoftBank disclosed that its total investment could be reduced to as low as $20 billion if OpenAI does not restructure into a for-profit entity—allowing unlimited profits to be distributed to investors—by December 31, transitioning from its capped-profit structure (introduced in 2019), where investor profits were limited to a set amount, with any excess reinvested into research.