The University of Technology Sydney (UTS), in Australia, has opened applications for the 2025 Vice-Chancellor’s International Postgraduate Coursework Scholarship for international students.

The scholarship supports individuals who are pursuing a postgraduate coursework degree at UTS, offering a financial package and the potential for global career development.

According to UTS, the scholarship is designed for international students with exceptional academic records who also demonstrate a commitment to values such as innovation, entrepreneurship, and social justice.

This scholarship not only covers tuition fees but also provides students with the opportunity to study in Sydney.

Funding coverage and benefits

The UTS Vice-Chancellor’s International Postgraduate Coursework Scholarship offers coverage of tuition fees for the entire duration of the selected postgraduate program.

This scholarship is available for students who choose to study on campus in Sydney. It also provides the chance to access career opportunities upon graduation, helping students to build a successful future in an international environment.

Eligibility requirements for applicants

To be eligible for the Scholarship, an applicant must:

Be an international student (not an Australian citizen, New Zealand citizen, or permanent resident of Australia).

Meet all admission requirements for the selected postgraduate coursework program by the closing date of the scholarship application.

Commence full-time studies on campus (Sydney). On-campus studies include face-to-face and/or online (remote) learning applicable to all degrees except online degrees and distance mode degrees.

Have completed a Bachelor’s degree, comparable to an Australian Bachelor’s degree, no longer than three (3) years prior to commencing at UTS, and be admitted based on this qualification to UTS.

Have an overall average of 90% where the pass mark is 50% or equivalent in a UTS recognised Bachelor qualification.

All applicants must apply using the UTS online Scholarships Application form to be eligible.

Must not be:

Studying a UTS online degree or a distance mode degree; or

A government-sponsored student, or

A recipient of another UTS scholarship for the duration of this Scholarship.

Selection process for scholarship candidates

The Scholarship will be awarded to the highest ranked applicant on the basis of academic merit in the academic qualification used as a basis for admission into the selected UTS postgraduate coursework program, coupled with the applicant’s response to questions asked in the UTS online scholarship application.

Application deadline

Students interested in applying for the UTS Vice-Chancellor’s International Postgraduate Coursework Scholarship must submit their application by April 14th, 2025.

The application process is conducted through the official UTS online scholarship application form.