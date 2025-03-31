The Plateau Internal Revenue Service (PIRS) has announced a significant increase in its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), recording over N3.3 billion in January 2025 alone.

This figure marks a sharp rise compared to the N1.6 billion generated in the same period in 2024, signaling a strong start towards achieving the agency’s N52 billion revenue target for the year.

Dr. Jim Wayas, Chairman of PIRS, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

He attributed the improved revenue performance to efficient tax collection strategies and taxpayer-friendly policies, despite Nigeria’s challenging economic climate.

“We started 2025 on a strong footing; in January alone, we have already generated slightly above N3.3 billion,” Wayas said.

“This is a departure from what we generated in the past; in January 2024, for instance, we generated N1.6 billion only. So, it means we are on a better path towards meeting our target for the year,” he noted.

Balancing Tax Collection with Economic Realities

Wayas acknowledged the economic difficulties faced by businesses and individuals but emphasized that the state’s revenue drive is designed to support, not stifle, economic growth.

“We know that the economic situation is not too good; people are struggling. Economic activities are not booming as they should, but we are not strangulating businesses to fund government activities,” he explained.

He noted that small and nano businesses are given flexible tax conditions to ease their financial burden.

“For nano businesses, we are not insisting they pay by all means because we know they are trying to survive. Like I always say, we are not taxing the seed (capital) but the income generated from it.”

“When taxpayers see their money being used for roads, schools, and healthcare, they are more willing to contribute. We urge all citizens to pay their taxes promptly to help Plateau State grow,” he added.

The PIRS Chairman also highlighted the state government’s efforts in bridging infrastructure gaps, urging residents to fulfill their tax obligations to sustain improved service delivery.

In 2024, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State announced that the State’s internally generated Revenue (IGR) reached N2 billion, a 150% increase from the N800 million generated when he assumed office in 2023.

The Governor expressed optimism that with the implementation of additional strategies to improve tax density, the State’s IGR would continue to grow, enabling the Government to comfortably pay salaries and meet its financial obligations.

The Plateau State government announced an internally generated revenue (IGR) of N31.14 billion for 2024.