The Nigerian Police, Lagos State Command, have formally accused Abiola Odutayo of reckless and careless driving in connection with the death of Adetunji Opayele, co-founder of the innovative Nigerian tech startup Bumpa.

The heartbreaking incident, which claimed the life of the 32-year-old entrepreneur, occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. on March 4, 2025, on the bustling Ozumba Mbadiwe Road in Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the charge sheet identified as LA/301/2025, presented before Magistrate M.E. Owumi at the Tinubu Magistrate Court, Odutayo is accused of violating Sections 50(1) and 52 of the Lagos State Road Traffic Law, 2018.

Public awareness of the legal proceedings was amplified when CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Command, shared details of the case on the social media platform X.

The official complaint alleges that Odutayo, behind the wheel of a Ford Edge Jeep with the registration number LND 418 JR, drove “inconsiderably” and “without due care and attention” on the public highway, leading to the tragic fatality. The prosecutor further detailed how her reckless behavior allegedly caused the collision that took Opayele’s life.

Legal Proceedings and Public Reactions

At the court hearing, Odutayo pleaded not guilty to the charges, and bail was subsequently granted in the sum of N1 million, contingent upon securing two sureties.

The case has been adjourned until April 16, 2025.

The tragedy has elicited widespread outcry across Nigeria, with over 63,000 individuals signing a petition on Change.org, demanding that the accused face manslaughter charges instead. Many Nigerians have expressed frustration over what they perceive as insufficient accountability measures.

CSP Hundeyin addressed the public’s concerns via X, stating: “We @LagosPoliceNG acknowledge public concerns regarding the tragic accident that claimed the life of Adetunji Opayele (Teejay) on March 4, 2025. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and all who have been affected by this loss. The Lagos State Police Command remains committed to transparency, fairness, and justice.”

What you should know

Adetunji Opayele, alongside Kelvin Umechukwu, co-founded Bumpa in 2021 with the vision of streamlining business operations for Nigerian entrepreneurs.

The platform, designed to empower business owners, offers innovative tools for inventory management, payments, business analytics, website creation, invoice generation, and sales tracking.

In 2022, Bumpa achieved a significant milestone by securing a $4 million seed funding round led by Base10 Partners. At the time, the company announced plans to utilize the investment to expand its workforce, strengthen operational structures, and scale its services across additional African markets.

Opayele’s death is a profound loss to Nigeria’s burgeoning tech ecosystem, as he was celebrated for his dedication to innovation and uplifting small businesses. Friends, colleagues, and admirers have taken to social media to mourn his passing, emphasizing the importance of continuing his mission of business empowerment.