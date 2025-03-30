Apple is reportedly in the advanced stages of testing its next-generation iPad Pro, which is expected to feature the powerful M5 chip.

This upcoming device could debut as early as Fall 2025, potentially marking it as one of the first products in Apple’s portfolio to be equipped with the M5 series processor.

The 2024 iPad Pro marked a significant milestone in Apple’s hardware evolution, introducing the M4 chip ahead of its rollout to Mac devices.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Earlier this year, the M4 series refresh was extended to the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Studio models, establishing a foundation for the next leap in Apple Silicon: the M5 chip.

Despite the relatively recent debut of the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips late last year, Apple seems poised to unveil the baseline M5 processor later this year, with higher-performance variants like the M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra expected to follow.

Code-named models reach late testing stages

The forthcoming iPad Pro has emerged as a prime candidate for showcasing this next-generation silicon. According to Bloomberg, internally code-named models “J817, J818, J820, and J821” have reached late testing stages, with production anticipated in the second half of 2025.

Apple’s next-generation iPad Pro is not expected to feature significant design changes. The 2024 model introduced a sleek new look, reduced camera count, and an innovative keyboard accessory. However, the spotlight this year will likely shine on advancements in hardware and software.

The M5 chip is anticipated to use a cutting-edge 3nm process, incorporating ARM’s next-generation CPU architecture to deliver enhanced performance and energy efficiency.

Software innovation will also take center stage, especially as Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) approaches. Scheduled for June 9-13, the conference will introduce key updates to Apple’s software ecosystem and possibly provide a sneak peek into the new iPad Pro’s capabilities.

What you should know

In addition to the 2025 iPad Pro, Apple is reportedly preparing M5-powered MacBook Pro models for launch later this year.

Meanwhile, an M5 refresh for the MacBook Air is said to be in development and could potentially arrive in 2026.

Apple’s WWDC 2025 promises to be an exciting event for developers and technology enthusiasts alike.

The keynote presentation, slated for June 9, will unveil Apple’s latest software updates and new product announcements. Like in previous years, the event will be held primarily online, with select in-person components, including the keynote and “State of the Union” presentation.

Attendance for these in-person sessions will be determined via a lottery system for Apple developers.