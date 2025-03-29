Billionaire-owned LVMH has named Jean-Christophe Babin as CEO of LVMH Watches, effective April 1, 2025, the company announced Friday.

He succeeds Frédéric Arnault, son of Bernard Arnault, who has been appointed CEO of Loro Piana.

Babin will report to Stéphane Bianchi, LVMH Group Managing Director, while continuing in his role as CEO of Bulgari.

His appointment comes at a critical moment for LVMH’s watch division, as the group grapples with a shifting luxury demands.

The company’s Watches and Jewelry segment reported a 3% decline in sales in 2024, reflecting broader market challenges, including weakening demand in Greater China. While Swiss watch exports hit record highs in 2023, growth has since softened, particularly in Asia, where economic uncertainty and changing consumer preferences have impacted luxury spending.

In his new role, Babin will be tasked with stabilizing and revitalizing LVMH’s watch brands Hublot, TAG Heuer, and Zenith by reinforcing brand positioning, strengthening retail strategies, and driving innovation.

He will build upon the transformation initiated by Frédéric Arnault, who led efforts to create operational synergies among the group’s watchmaking Maisons.

“The Watches Division has undergone a significant transformation under Frédéric Arnault, particularly in integrating operations across our brands and refining their market positioning,” said Bianchi. “I thank Frédéric for his contributions and am confident that Jean-Christophe, with his entrepreneurial mindset and leadership expertise, will further accelerate our growth in a complex market environment.”

Babin’s tenure at LVMH spans more than two decades. He first joined the group in 2000 as CEO of TAG Heuer, where he spearheaded the brand’s expansion for 12 years. In 2013, he was appointed CEO of Bulgari, overseeing its strategic transformation while maintaining the brand’s Roman heritage. His experience navigating fluctuating market conditions and revitalizing luxury brands makes him a key figure in LVMH’s strategy to regain momentum in its watch division.

What to know

China, a crucial market for luxury watches, has seen a slowdown in consumer spending due to economic headwinds and evolving purchasing behaviors. While demand for high-end timepieces remains strong, Chinese consumers are becoming more selective, favoring heritage, exclusivity, and personalized experiences over mass-market luxury.

Babin’s challenge will be to ensure that LVMH’s watch brands adapt to these shifts, reinforcing their desirability through digital engagement, boutique experiences, and product innovation.

In addition to stabilizing sales in Asia, Babin will oversee efforts to enhance LVMH’s competitive positioning against rivals such as Richemont and Swatch Group. His leadership will extend to strengthening e-commerce strategies, expanding direct-to-consumer sales, and leveraging Bulgari’s success in high jewelry watches to elevate the broader watch portfolio.

As the luxury watch industry faces a period of recalibration, Babin’s appointment signals LVMH’s commitment to long-term brand strength and sustainable growth. With his extensive experience and strategic vision, he will be at the forefront of efforts to reinvigorate the division, ensuring that LVMH remains a leader in the evolving global watch market.