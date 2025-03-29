The Nigerian All-Share Index closed the trading day on 28th March 2025 in the green, rising by 244.24 points to end at 105,670.36.

This represents a 0.23% increase from the previous day’s figure of 105,426.12, driven by a notable increase in trading volume.

Daily trading volume surged to 544 million shares, up from 423.6 million shares recorded the day before.

Market capitalization also saw growth, reaching N66.2 trillion across 13,244 deals, compared to N66.1 trillion traded the previous day.

On the gainers chart, UPDC and ABBEYBDS each soared by 10.00%, topping the leader’s table.

Conversely, INTENEGINS and AFRIPRUD each experienced a decline of 10.00%.

MBENEFIT and CUTIX led in trading volume, exchanging the highest number of shares for the day.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 105,670.36 points

Previous ASI: 105,426.12 points

Day Change: +0.23%

Year-to-Date Performance: +2.66%

Volume Traded: 544 million shares

Market Cap: N66.2 trillion

Top 5 gainers

UPDC: up 10.00% to N2.97

ABBEYBDS: up 10.00% to N4.73

NNFM: up 9.96% to N87.75

MBENEFIT: up 9.38% to N1.05

ROYALEX: up 8.25% to N1.05

Top 5 losers

INTENEGINS: down 10.00% to N1.62

AFRIPRUD: down 10.00% to N13.05

CADBURY: down 9.42% to N23.55

UPDCREIT: down 9.09% to N5.50

RTBRISCOE: down 7.69% to N2.40

Trading volume

Daily trading volume soared to 544 million shares, compared to 423.6 million shares recorded the previous day.

Leading the charge was MBENEFIT, which exchanged an impressive 73.9 million shares.

CUTIX closely followed with 72 million shares traded, while GTCO demonstrated strong performance with 67.8 million shares.

FIDELITYBK and UNIVINSURE contributed 47.5 million and 33 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, ARADEL was the top performer, facilitating an impressive N6.4 billion in transactions.

GTCO added N4.5 billion to the daily total, followed by NESTLE and GEREGU, which contributed N2.3 billion and N2.2 billion, respectively.

ZENITHBANK rounded out the trading value figures with N1.1 billion.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

In the SWOOT category, ARADEL experienced a decline of 0.99%, while OANDO registered a gain of 0.52%.

In the FUGAZ sector, GTCO led with a notable increase of 7.08%, followed by ACCESSCORP, which rose 1.59%.

FIRSTHOLD also gained 0.54%, and UBA climbed 0.14%.

Conversely, ZENITHBANK saw a decline of 1.67%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index is attempting to stage a correction as it soars above the 105,500 mark, with an eye on reaching the 106,000 level.

This correction, following consecutive declines, could offer investors opportunities to enter the market at more favorable prices.