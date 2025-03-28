The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has announced a strategic partnership with the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) to bridge the skills gap between academia and manufacturing industries.

The university disclosed this collaboration in a statement released by its Public Relations and Protocol Unit on Friday in Benin, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

It was noted that the partnership is aimed at advancing the commercialization of raw materials and industrial inputs for Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

According to the statement, UNIBEN will establish a Commercialization Desk to support the development and seamless integration of research and innovation into the raw materials value chain.

The partnership will also focus on the commercialization of research findings from Nigerian universities, fostering stronger ties between academia and industry.

Additionally, it aims to source grants from development partners, international organizations, and other relevant stakeholders while promoting entrepreneurship and innovation.

"This collaboration is expected to facilitate research and development on the raw materials value chain for the country's manufacturing industries.

“It also includes the commercialization of research results on raw materials value chain for Nigerian universities and the enhancement of academia-industry synergy.

“Other goals are to source grants from development partners, international organizations, and other relevant stakeholders, as well as the promotion of entrepreneurship and innovation,” the statement noted.

The university’s selection for this partnership, according to the statement, stems from an engagement between its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, and key stakeholders to advance his administration’s five-point agenda.

The RMRDC, an agency under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, plays a pivotal role in promoting local raw material development and utilization for industrial growth in Nigeria.

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector have lamented that a significant skills gap exists, hindering growth and competitiveness, characterized by a mismatch between the skills employers require and those possessed by job seekers, particularly in technical and practical areas.

They say the skills required in the Labour market are seldom taught in tertiary institutions. As a result, companies in such sectors as manufacturing and engineering, among others, have to import Labour.

Nairametrics recently reported that despite the availability of thousands of job vacancies in Lagos, job seekers are unable to pick up these jobs as a result of the skills gap, a trend that hinders economic growth.

This is contained in the state’s “Economic Development Update (2025)”, published by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Meanwhile, these gaps are often bridged by corporations through internships and graduate training programs.