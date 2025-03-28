EnterpriseNGR, Nigeria’s leading advocacy group for the Financial and Professional Services (FPS) sector, held its first Quarterly Members’ Night (QMN) of 2025 on March 26th, bringing together industry leaders, government executives, and media stakeholders in a high-level engagement focused on advancing Nigeria’s transformation into a globally competitive financial hub.

Themed around “Strengthening Brand Nigeria Through Media Collaboration with Strategic Initiatives,” the event was a celebration of progress, partnerships, and purpose—anchored by the ongoing Lagos International Financial Centre (LIFC) Project, one of the most ambitious public-private collaborations in Nigeria’s financial history.



In his welcome address, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede CFR, Chairman of EnterpriseNGR and Co-Chair of the LIFC Council, described the LIFC as a “national strategic imperative” and a transformative platform to attract international capital, deepen markets, and elevate Nigeria’s competitiveness.

“The LIFC is our collective response to the reality that global capital now gravitates to jurisdictions that are familiar, predictable, profitable, and open. Lagos is poised to become West Africa’s first and Africa’s largest international financial centre,” said Aig-Imoukhuede. “With the support of the Lagos State Government and our partners at TheCityUK, we are building a centre that aligns with international best practices, while leveraging Nigeria’s natural advantages.”



EnterpriseNGR’s CEO, Ms. Obi Ibekwe, used the opportunity to reintroduce EnterpriseNGR’s mission to new and prospective members, including media representatives, whom she described as “critical stakeholders in reshaping Nigeria’s narrative and amplifying progress.” She highlighted the organization’s flagship Youth of Enterprise (YOE) internship programme, now entering its third year with over 2,000 participants trained and placed across 39 organisations.

“We are proud of the partnerships we’ve built and the impact we’re making across policy, youth development, and institutional capacity,” Ibekwe noted. “This year, with your collaboration, we take it even further—especially in strengthening the media’s role as a catalyst for national reform and economic inclusion.”



Also delivering remarks were Mr. Abayomi Oluyomi, Honourable Commissioner for Finance, Lagos State, who outlined the LIFC vision, and Ms. Anna Rogers, Director of International Development at TheCityUK, who shared global insights from other successful IFCs such.