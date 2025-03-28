The Akwa Ibom State Government has approved a modern city bus transportation system for Uyo, designed to provide safe, reliable, and eco-friendly transport while enhancing accessibility and driving economic growth.

The announcement was made by Governor Umo Eno via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday.

According to the governor, this decision was one of the major resolutions reached during the recent Executive Council meeting, presided over by him alongside the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, and other key officials.

“Yesterday, I presided over the Executive Council meeting alongside the Deputy Governor, Sen. Akon Eyakenyi, the Secretary to the State Government, the Head of Civil Service, Commissioners, and Special Advisers. After extensive deliberations, we reached key resolutions aimed at enhancing governance and improving the lives of the Akwa Ibom people.

Some of the major decisions include:

“Approval of a modern City Bus transportation system for Uyo metropolis to provide safe, reliable, and eco-friendly transport, boosting accessibility and economic growth,” Gov. Eno’s tweet read in part.

The governor, however, did not provide further details on the approved modern bus transportation system to be implemented in the capital city of Uyo.

The timeline for the rollout of the modern city buses, along with specific implementation details, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

More insights

The approval of the city bus system was one of several key resolutions made during the recent Akwa Ibom State Executive Council meeting, aimed at advancing development across critical sectors.

Gov. Umo Eno highlighted plans for the renovation of the Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort, which is set for a comprehensive overhaul to restore its status as a world-class hospitality destination.

He also announced the extension of Julius Berger’s contract to maintain the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, ensuring it remains a top-tier facility and the home of the Super Eagles.

The council approved a pensioners’ verification exercise starting April 1, 2025, to ensure accurate records and seamless payments. Another resolution focused on the Eket International Market, with an inter-ministerial committee tasked to deliver a detailed report within one month to align the project with the needs of the people.

Additionally, Gov. Eno noted that the council reaffirmed the strict enforcement of the prohibition of motorcycles in Uyo metropolis and restrictions on tricycles in designated areas to enhance public safety.

He further expressed gratitude to the NDDC for selecting Akwa Ibom as the host of the upcoming Niger Delta Sports Festival, which he described as a proud moment for the state.