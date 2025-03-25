President Bola Tinubu has appointed Senator Binta Garba as the Pro-Chancellor, alongside the Governing Council members and Principal Officers of the newly established Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, on March 25, 2025.

“President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of the Pro-Chancellor, Governing Council members, and Principal Officers of the new Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State,” he stated

The new university is set to admit its first cohort of students in September 2025.

Members of the Governing Council

Prof. Joseph Olurotimi Sanya

Mr. Efe Emefienin Emmanuel

Dr. Joyce Ogunyemi

Alhaji Dahiru Abdullahi Ruma

Additionally, the appointed Principal Officers for the university are:

Vice-Chancellor: Prof. James Olugbenga Aribisala

Registrar: Mr. Oluwole Olalere Dada

Bursar: Mrs. Adeniyi Rachael Ajayi

Librarian: Prof. Isaac Oluwadare Busayo

About Senator Garba

Senator Binta Masi Garba has been named the Pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of the Governing Council.

A veteran politician, businesswoman, and administrator, Garba brings extensive legislative and leadership experience to the role. She represented the Adamawa North Senatorial District in the Senate from 2015 to 2019 and previously served three consecutive terms in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2011, where she contributed to various legislative initiatives.

President Tinubu acknowledged the contributions of Senate Leader Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele in advocating for the establishment of the new university in Iyin Ekiti. He urged the newly appointed officials to leverage their leadership experience to drive academic excellence, innovative research, and institutional development.

New Pro-Chancellor for Federal University Otukpo

In a related development, President Tinubu has appointed Prof. Muhammed Salihu Audu as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State. He succeeds Engr. Ohieku Muhammed Salami.

Prof. Audu is a distinguished academic and administrator with extensive experience in Nigeria’s university system.

He is a Professor of Mathematics at the University of Jos and formerly served as the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, where he led transformative initiatives that enhanced academic and infrastructural development.

What you should know

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the establishment of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences (FUTES) on February 20, 2025, to advance education and research in technology and environmental sciences.

The university is designed to specialize in technology-driven education, equipping graduates with 21st-century skills in engineering, digital innovation, and applied sciences. Tinubu stated that these specialized institutions would address the educational needs of the populace while driving research, innovation, and economic growth.

He emphasized that the universities would serve as training grounds for professionals in agriculture, science, and technology, enhancing Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global economy.