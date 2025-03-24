The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled the 2025 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from April 5 to April 10, 2025.

JAMB announced this in a statement issued by its Public Communications Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin.

The board explained that the adjustment aims to ensure that all necessary preparations are completed while incorporating innovations designed to enhance the examination experience.

This adjustment aims to ensure that all necessary preparations are completed, incorporating a variety of innovations and enhancements designed to make this examination one of the best in history, while also accommodating the increased number of examination centres for the 2025 exercise,” the statement read.

UTME schedule remains unchanged

While the Mock UTME will now take place on April 10, JAMB clarified that the main UTME remains scheduled to commence on April 25, 2025.

“Originally set for Saturday, April 5, 2025, the Mock UTME will now take place on Thursday, April 10, 2025, while the main UTME would start from 25th April 2025,” the board noted

The Mock UTME is an optional preparatory test that allows candidates to familiarize themselves with the examination process and test the efficiency of the system before the main exam.

JAMB advised registered candidates to remain attentive for updates regarding the printing of their Mock Notification Slip. This slip will provide details on their examination centres and other necessary information.

What you should know

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has clarified that the UTME is not conducted over the Internet but through a Local Area Network (LAN). This clarification was made by the board’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who explained that the use of LAN ensures a stable and secure examination process, eliminating concerns about internet connectivity issues affecting the examination.

Over 2 million candidates have registered for the 2025 UTME, which is set to commence on April 25, 2025, with a total of 2,030,627 candidates successfully completing the registration process that began on February 3, 2025.

A total of 200,115 candidates have indicated interest in taking the optional mock UTME while 630 candidates have also registered for a trial mock examination.