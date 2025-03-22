Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah made history on March 21, 2025, as she was sworn in as Namibia’s first female president, reaching the pinnacle of leadership nearly six decades after joining the country’s liberation movement.

At 72 years old, Nandi-Ndaitwah’s election in November 2024 placed her among a select group of female African leaders, following the likes of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, Joyce Banda of Malawi, and Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania.

Her inauguration, attended by regional leaders and former female heads of state, coincided with Namibia’s 35th independence anniversary.

However, due to heavy rains, the event was relocated from a stadium to the presidential office, where she took her oath in front of visiting dignitaries from South Africa, Zambia, Congo, Botswana, Angola, and Kenya.

How it all started

Born on October 29, 1952, in Onamutai, Namibia, Nandi-Ndaitwah’s political journey began at just 14 years old when she joined the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO), the party that led Namibia’s struggle for independence from South Africa.

Forced into exile in 1973, she worked at SWAPO’s headquarters in Zambia and later pursued political and diplomatic studies in the Soviet Union and the United Kingdom.

Over the years, she served as Namibia’s deputy prime minister from 2015 to 2024, minister of international relations and cooperation.

From 2012 to 2015, the minister of environment and tourism from 2010 to 2012, and minister of women affairs and child welfare from 2000 to 2005.

In 2017, she became the first woman elected as SWAPO’s vice president and later became the party’s first female presidential candidate in 2024.

Following the death of President Hage Geingob in February 2024, she was appointed vice president, serving briefly under acting President Nangolo Mbumba before winning the election.

What to know

As Namibia’s fifth president, Nandi-Ndaitwah has vowed to continue strengthening the country’s democracy and driving economic progress. In her inaugural address, she emphasized the need to preserve the gains of independence while ensuring economic and social advancement for all Namibians.

She has pledged to focus on boosting economic growth, improving social welfare, and enhancing Namibia’s role in regional and global diplomacy.

“The task facing me as the fifth president of the Republic of Namibia is to preserve the gains of our independence and ensure that the unfinished agenda of economic and social advancement is carried forward with vigor and determination,” she said in her inaugural address.

Her presidency comes at a crucial time for Namibia, as the country navigates economic challenges, youth unemployment, and sustainable development goals. She has positioned herself as a leader committed to addressing these issues with determination and vision.

Her lifelong commitment to public service and governance has earned her multiple accolades, including the Inter-Generational Leadership Award at the 2024 Nala Feminist Summit, the Thought Leadership Award at the Namibia Sustainable Development Awards, and an honorary doctorate from the University of Dar es Salaam.

Married to Epaphras Denga Ndaitwah, former Chief of the Namibian Defence Force, she remains a staunch advocate for women’s empowerment, education, and community development.