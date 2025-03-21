Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, a leading indigenous provider of innovative energy solutions in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Mrs. Adenike Labinjo as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

This strategic appointment signifies a pivotal moment in the company’s journey, reinforcing its dedication to outstanding operational efficiency, industry excellence, and sustainable expansion within Nigeria’s vibrant oil and gas sector.

With her distinguished career spanning over three decades in oil and gas, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional expertise in business development, operations management, and corporate strategy.

Labinjo, having served as both Chief Operating Officer and Acting Managing Director at Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, succeeding Bob Dickerman, will bring extensive experience and strategic acumen to her appointment as MD/CEO.

“We are delighted to confirm Mrs. Adenike Labinjo as our new MD/CEO,” said Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited. “Her dynamic leadership demonstrated during her tenure as Acting MD, coupled with her unparalleled industry experience and strategic vision will drive Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited to unprecedented levels of success. We are confident that her expertise will be pivotal in expanding our market dominance, optimising our operations, and solidifying our position as the leading provider of innovative energy solutions.”

Prior to joining Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, she served as Chief Operating Officer at Petrolex Oil and Gas Limited, where she spearheaded strategic initiatives to substantially boost profitability across diverse Strategic Business Units. Her significant management career at Oando PLC includes facilitating the meticulous integration process for the equitable merger between Agip Nigeria and Unipetrol (now Oando).

“It is with immense pride and enthusiasm that I assume the leadership role at Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited,” said Mrs. Adenike Labinjo. “I look forward to working closely with the esteemed Board of Pinnacle Oil & Gas Limited, dedicated team and other stakeholders to build on our strong legacy, drive sustainable growth and ensure exceptional service delivery. Together, we will elevate our operational performance, drive innovation and sustainability as well as contribute significantly to the progress of Nigeria’s energy sector.”

Building on her impactful tenure as Chief Operating Officer, Labinjo will now steer Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited strategic direction as MD/CEO. Her focus will be on further expanding the company’s market footprint, driving continuous operational enhancements, and advancing sustainability initiatives. This leadership will reinforce Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited mission to deliver efficient and sustainable energy solutions, meeting Nigeria’s evolving petroleum product demands in a dynamic energy landscape.