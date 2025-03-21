The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu, has announced plans to strengthen Nigeria’s defence manufacturing sector by expanding collaboration with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

Speaking during a working visit to DICON in Kaduna on Thursday, Audu revealed that while his ministry already works with DICON, further cooperation is being pursued to enhance local military hardware production.

“We are already collaborating with DICON, but we want to expand the partnership further,” he said.

The minister disclosed that discussions are in advanced stages to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involving DICON, the Ministry of Defence, and Ajaokuta Steel Company, pending presidential approval.

He emphasized that achieving self-sufficiency in military hardware production would significantly boost national security.

“The future is bright for Nigeria. If we succeed, we will boost national security and enhance our defence manufacturing capabilities,” Audu stated.

During his visit, the minister commended the leadership of DICON’s Director-General, Maj.-Gen. Anaedi Edet, and expressed optimism about the agency’s progress.

“I have seen rifles, bullets, and ammunition being produced here. About 20 million rounds of ammunition are produced annually, with rifle production reaching 2,500 units per quarter,” Audu noted.

Raw materials still imported

However, he pointed out that much of the raw materials, particularly steel, are still imported from China and other countries.

“Under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we aim to produce steel materials locally to bridge this gap. We have iron ore, dolomite, limestone—everything needed for steel production in Nigeria,” he added.

Maj.-Gen. Edet, in his remarks, reaffirmed DICON’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s defence industry through innovation and strategic partnerships.

“We aim to be Africa’s leading force in defence manufacturing. The Minister’s visit gives us hope. As he rightly said, better prospects lie ahead,” he stated.

Edet acknowledged that steel remains the core raw material for weapon and ammunition production at DICON but expressed optimism that the ministry’s plans would help reduce dependence on imports.

“This visit is significant. We appreciate the Minister for taking time from his tight schedule to visit DICON,” he said.

He assured that DICON would continue leveraging available resources to enhance Nigeria’s defence capabilities and contribute to national security.

What you should know

In November 2023, President Bola Tinubu assented to the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Bill, 2023. It empowers the corporation to operate, maintain, and control subsidiaries and ordnance factories to manufacture, store, and dispose of ordnance and ancillary stores and materials.

It also established the Defence Industry Technology, Research, and Development Institute (DITRDI) to create an elaborate scientific and research-based technological foundation for Nigeria’s defence industry through the leveraging of combined, multi-disciplinary research from multiple military research institutes for application that leads to commercialization and the development of new military technology and capacity in Nigeria.

It provides a comprehensive regulatory framework for the regulation of the manufacturing, distribution, storage, and disposal of defence articles in Nigeria.