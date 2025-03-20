The World Cocoa Foundation and partners launched the Deforestation-Free Cocoa Initiative (DFCI) in Ondo State to promote sustainable cocoa farming and forest preservation.

Stakeholders emphasized the need for tangible actions like traceability systems, farmer training, and climate-smart agricultural practices to achieve deforestation-free cocoa production.

World Cocoa Foundation (WCF), in partnership with Palladium, brought industry stakeholders to commit to a sustainable future for cocoa production.

The workshop which held on March 12th, in Akure, Ondo State, marked the beginning of the Deforestation-Free Cocoa Initiative (DFCI), a pivotal step towards preserving Nigeria’s forest cover and revitalizing cocoa farming practices.

Led by Dr. Mawuli Coffie, Country Director of World Cocoa Foundation, the workshop was the first phase of the Deforestation-Free Cocoa Initiative (DFCI) in Ondo State.

The workshop convened a diverse array of stakeholders and partners like Palladium, Trace, Johnvents, and the state governments. With over 60% of forest cover lost in Cross River and Ondo States over two decades, the urgency for change is clear.

Dr Mawuli emphasised that achieving deforestation-free cocoa farming goes beyond policy dialogue; it requires firm commitment and tangible contributions from cocoa processors. He noted that companies must actively drive change by adopting traceability systems, investing in farmer education, and supporting community-based initiatives that foster sustainable farming. “Individual companies must invest in sustainability through traceability systems, farmer training, or community initiatives,” he stated.

He explained that companies can make a lasting difference by helping establish community resource centres, distributing improved cocoa seedlings and shade trees, and equipping farmers with the knowledge to adopt climate-smart practices.

Pointing to Johnvents Group as a key player, he added that “processors like Johnvents can take this further by integrating its traceability systems with national frameworks and ensuring its deforestation-free commitments link directly to the broader Deforestation-Free Cocoa Initiative (DFCI).” He noted that while processors hold a central position in driving sustainable change, meaningful progress can only be achieved through coordinated and inclusive efforts.

Johnvents Group, represented by Caroline Omotosho (Managing Director, Johnvents Industries) and Mr. Bamikole Sunday (Managing Director, Premium Cocoa Products Limited Ile Oluji), reaffirmed the group’s contribution to sourcing responsible cocoa. The group’s ongoing efforts align closely with the overarching objectives of the Deforestation-Free Cocoa Initiative (DFCI), focusing on mitigating deforestation while safeguarding the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

Speaking at the workshop, Mrs. Omotosho highlighted Johnvents Industries’ proactive stance, stating, “In 2022, we launched our cocoa sustainability program: Nourished Crop, Better Farmer to align with the core principles of the Rainforest Alliance. Our mission is to enhance farmer livelihoods, uphold workers’ rights, preserve biodiversity, and combat climate change. Over the next decade, we aim to empower 150,000 farmers and restore 300,000 hectares of degraded farmland, ensuring long-term resilience and sustainability in the cocoa industry.”

“Our sustainability initiative is designed to comply with international benchmarks while directly improving farmers’ economic well-being. Through transparent tracking, we provide consumers and partners with the assurance that our certified cocoa is ethically sourced, with zero contribution to deforestation,” she stated.

Key recommendations from stakeholders highlighted the importance of rehabilitating moribund farms, establishing tree-based farm boundaries, and expanding regenerative agricultural practices. With a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) set to be signed by March 20, 2025, between the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF), Propcorm+, and the governments of Cross River and Ondo States, the pathway to advancing sustainable cocoa farming in Nigeria is clearer than ever.