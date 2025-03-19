The Union of Nigerian Bilateral Education Agreement Scholars (UNBEAS) has urged the federal government to address the delayed stipends and 56% reduction in payments affecting Nigerian students studying abroad under the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) scholarship.

The scholars condemned the prolonged stipend delays and drastic allowance cuts, stating that many students have been left stranded and struggling to survive.

According to a statement issued by UNBEAS, scholars last received payments for January to August 2023, but even those funds fell short by over two months’ worth of stipends due to exchange rate fluctuations.

RelatedStories No Content Available

“For years, we have endured the hardship of delayed supposed monthly payments, but the crisis escalated in 2023 when the first major deficit occurred. Scholars were paid for the period of January to August 2023, but even in that disbursement, there was a shortfall exceeding two months’ worth of stipends due to exchange rate fluctuations. To date, we have not received the payment for September to December 2023, leaving many struggling to survive,” they stated

Despite enduring over a year and two months without financial support, students only received another stipend payment in September 2024.

However, instead of clearing the outstanding arrears, scholars were informed at the time of disbursement that their stipends had been “adjusted” by over 56%, from $500 to $220.

“We have endured over a year and two months of financial hardship, and despite finally receiving a payment in September 2024, our stipends were slashed from $500 to $220,” the union stated.

Scholars struggling to survive

The UNBEAS statement highlighted the severe hardship scholars are facing, particularly those from struggling families.

“Some of us are orphans. Most of us come from struggling families. With the economic realities in Nigeria, our parents—civil servants, teachers, or traders—can no longer support us,” the statement read.

Scholars in Morocco, where there is no government-provided accommodation, reportedly rely entirely on stipends to pay rent, yet many have been evicted due to the delays.

Others have gone without food for days, while some have reportedly “fallen ill due to hunger but cannot afford hospital bills.”

Similar conditions were reported among scholars in Russia, Algeria, China, Venezuela, and Hungary.

Calls for government intervention

While the reduction in stipends in 2024 was attributed to foreign exchange rate differentials, UNBEAS pointed out that the 2025 approved budget makes insufficient allocations, potentially reducing stipends further below the already lowered $220 rate.

The scholars are appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Assembly, and other concerned government agencies to intervene. They outlined the following urgent demands:

Payment of all outstanding stipends from September to December 2023, along with the full shortfall from March to August 2023.

Immediate payment of over 56% shortfall throughout the year 2024 (January – December).

Timely payment of stipends for 2025 to prevent further hardship.

Restoration of the full $500 stipend, as $220 is inadequate for basic living expenses.

“We are not asking for luxury, we are pleading for survival.

“We do not wish to beg, we only ask the government to fulfil its obligation before lives are lost to hunger, sickness, and despair,” the said.

The scholars urged the media, civil society organizations, and concerned Nigerians to amplify their appeal.