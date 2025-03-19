The Supporting African Science and Tertiary Education (SASTE) Grant 4 is now offering researchers from Sub-Saharan Africa an opportunity to conduct research in Austria.

This grant provides financial support for post-doctoral scientists in fields including Agriculture, Forestry, Water Management, Renewable Energies, Nutritional Science, and Human and Veterinary Medicine.

According to Africa Uninet, the SASTE Grant 4 is designed to assist post-doctoral researchers in Sub-Saharan Africa to further their research in Austria. The program encourages researchers to collaborate with Austrian institutions while ensuring their return to their home institutions after their research stay.

Grant benefits and support

Details inform that the SASTE Grant 4 offers a range of benefits to researchers. These include;

A monthly stipend of €1,500, housing support of up to €600 per month, and a travel budget of up to €3,000 per year to cover costs related to scientific visits and conference participation.

In addition, the hosting institution in Austria will receive up to €2,500 annually to cover research-related expenses.

Researchers are also expected to secure in-kind contributions from their home institutions, such as assistance with fieldwork and provision of technical equipment.

Eligibility criteria for applicants

Applicants must meet several eligibility criteria;

They should be post-doctoral scientists under 42 years of age, or under 45 years if they have childcare responsibilities

They must also hold a research position in Sub-Saharan Africa and demonstrate a commitment to returning to their home institution after the research stay

Applicants should have 3 to 7 years of post-doctoral research experience at a university or research organization in Sub-Saharan Africa

They must hold a valid employment contract with their home institution for at least two years following the research stay

Additionally, applicants must not have studied or worked in Austria in the six months prior to the proposed research

Proficiency in English or German is required, along with confirmation from an Austrian hosting institution that research support and facilities will be provided

Required documents and application process

To apply for the SASTE Grant 4, applicants must submit several documents, including:

A research proposal (6-10 pages)

A motivation letter

A detailed curriculum vitae, and

A recommendation letter from their home institution

Applicants are also required to provide confirmation of institutional support for their research, including a letter from the hosting institution in Austria.

Legal documents such as a passport, birth certificate, and judicial record extract (not older than three months) are also needed.

Applications must be sent to Univ. Prof. Dr. DDr.h.c. Hubert Hasenauer at hubert.hasenauer@boku.ac.at. After submission, the selection process includes a formal review of eligibility, external evaluation by experts, and an interview with the selection panel. Successful applicants will then sign a contract with the Austrian hosting institution and begin their research.

Deadline and final remarks

The deadline to apply for the SASTE Grant 4 is November 30th, 2025. Researchers interested in the program are advised to submit their applications as early as possible to ensure consideration.

The grant offers an opportunity for researchers from Sub-Saharan Africa to advance their academic careers and collaborate with institutions in Austria. More information about the application process can be found on the Africa Uninet website.

The SASTE Grant 4 aims to strengthen scientific research and higher education in Sub-Saharan Africa by fostering international academic collaboration.