The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), led by George Akume, has denied any involvement in the ongoing alleged money laundering investigation of officials including his personal assistant, Andrew Torhile Uchi.

The investigation is being conducted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement signed by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations, on March 17, the OSGF reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity amid the ongoing probe.

Reports indicate that Uchi has been detained by the EFCC and is assisting investigators in unraveling allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering involving sums reportedly amounting to N10 billion.

SGF Reacts

Reacting to the development, Imohiosen emphasized that the general public should not link the SGF to the ongoing investigation.

“The attention of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has been drawn to the ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) involving Hon. Andrew Torhile Uchi, Personal Assistant to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, regarding allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering.

“It is imperative to state categorically that the Office’s leadership is in no way involved in the alleged misconduct, as it has always maintained a strong commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity,” the statement partly reads.

Imohiosen acknowledged the EFCC’s efforts in the matter, highlighting that the investigation aims to ensure that those found culpable are held accountable.

However, he urged the public not to speculate or draw premature conclusions, as investigations are still ongoing.

He also stated that the OSGF appreciates the understanding and support of the public on the matter.

What You Should Know

According to reports, the SGF’s aide is accused of purchasing properties worth over N6 billion in Abuja, Jos (Plateau State), Makurdi, Gboko, and parts of Benue State without any verifiable source of income.

Additionally, two Bureau de Change operators have also been indicted in the money laundering allegations.

The development underscores the EFCC’s ongoing anti-corruption efforts.

Recently, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, called for greater commitment to integrity within the agency, with the goal of surpassing the Commission’s N365.4 billion monetary recoveries in 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commission on Saturday, following its three-day Management Retreat.

The retreat provided an opportunity for a critical, no-holds-barred review of the EFCC’s activities in 2024, including asset recovery, arrests, prosecutions, strategic redirection, organizational re-engineering, and the establishment of new departments alongside the restructuring of existing ones.

At the meeting, Olukoyede reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to enhanced professionalism and integrity in driving Nigeria’s fight against economic and financial crimes.