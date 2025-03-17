Verraki, a leading business solutions firm and member of Andersen Consulting, will host a pivotal webinar titled “Revolutionising Supply Chains in Africa: Building Resilience and Adaptability in a Disrupted World” on March 20, 2025, at 3:30 PM (WAT).

The virtual event will convene top industry leaders to explore strategies for mitigating supply chain disruptions and leveraging technology for sustainable growth.

A recent report highlights that African businesses lose up to $4 billion annually due to supply chain inefficiencies, including infrastructure deficits, regulatory bottlenecks, and logistical disruptions.

With geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, and digital transformation reshaping global supply chains, African companies must rethink their approach to risk management, technology adoption, and operational agility to remain competitive.

The webinar will feature insights from industry experts, including Niyi Yusuf, Managing Partner at Verraki Partners; Abayomi Olarinmoye, Senior Partner at Verraki Partners; Boye Olusanya, MD/CEO of Flour Mills Nigeria and Deepankar Rustagi, Founder & CEO of OmniRetail Technology. These speakers will address how businesses can improve supply chain resilience through digital transformation, strategic forecasting, and agile operations.

“The African business terrain is at a critical inflection point. Supply chains are no longer just a cost centre, they are a competitive advantage. Companies that integrate smart forecasting, digital tools, and resilient infrastructure will thrive, while others risk falling behind. Our goal with this webinar is to empower businesses with practical strategies to not just survive but lead in an era of constant disruption.”Said Niyi Yusuf.

Attendees will gain insights into emerging global trends, advanced logistics management, and predictive analytics for supply chain optimisation. The event is open to professionals across industries, including logistics, procurement, manufacturing, and technology. Interested participants can register at www.verraki.com/webinar.

About Verraki Partners

Verraki Partners is an Afrocentric business solutions company focused on driving sustainable development across Africa. As a member of Andersen Consulting, Verraki delivers world-class advisory services tailored to African markets. The firm specialises in strategy, technology, operations, and transformation services, helping organisations innovate, scale, and compete in today’s dynamic business environment.

