Larry Ellison, the billionaire co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle, has seen his net worth surge by $4.2 billion, driven by a rise in the company’s stock price.

Ellison’s fortune now stands at an estimated $189 billion, further cementing his position among the world’s richest individuals.

Oracle’s stock rose 2.55% on Monday, reaching $153 per share, contributing to Ellison’s latest financial windfall. The 79-year-old tech mogul, who owns roughly 40% of Oracle, stepped down as chief executive in 2014 after leading the company for 37 years but remains its chairman and key strategist.

Oracle has grown into a global technology powerhouse, largely through aggressive acquisitions. Its biggest deal to date was the $28.3 billion purchase of electronic health records giant Cerner in 2021, a move that expanded the company’s footprint in the healthcare sector.

The firm has also made strides in cloud computing, competing with industry leaders like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

In a bid to expand its grip on the cloud market, Oracle has announced a $5 billion (£3.85 billion) investment to enhance the United Kingdom’s cloud infrastructure.

The investment, set to be distributed over the next five years, will expand Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in the country.

The initiative aligns with the UK’s broader goals of advancing artificial intelligence and digital innovation, with Oracle pledging to provide AI and cloud computing capabilities to more organizations in the region.

The funding will support sovereign AI capabilities, multi-cloud initiatives, and generative AI tools, strengthening Oracle’s presence in Europe. The move comes as competition in cloud computing intensifies, with companies racing to offer advanced AI-driven solutions.

What to know

Beyond Oracle, Ellison has made significant personal investments, most notably his 2012 acquisition of nearly the entire Hawaiian island of Lanai for $300 million.

He has since transformed the island into a hub for sustainable living and high-end tourism.

Ellison was also a member of Tesla’s board from 2018 to 2022, accumulating 45 million split-adjusted shares before stepping down.

His influence in the tech industry extends beyond Oracle, with his ventures often shaping broader industry trends.

Meanwhile, Oracle has emerged as a key player in discussions surrounding TikTok’s future in the United States.

The company is reportedly the leading contender to manage the platform’s U.S. operations, with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, favouring Oracle over other cloud providers. Since 2022, TikTok has used Oracle’s servers to store U.S. user data, positioning the firm as a strong candidate for further collaboration.