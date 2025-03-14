New government figures reveal that 1.8 million people on Universal Credit in the UK are classified as having a “Limited Capability for Work Related Activity” (LCWRA), indicating an increase in those unable to work.

It means that 1.8 million people in the UK who receive universal credit are officially considered unable to work due to health or disability reasons.

This number has increased recently.

RelatedStories No Content Available

This number has nearly quadrupled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UK Government released the latest data on Thursday, March 13th, 2025, revealing a sharp increase in the number of people placed in the LCWRA category.

In 2020, only 360,000 people were considered too ill to look for work, but this figure has now risen by 383%, reaching 1.8 million in March 2025.

This rise continues a trend that has seen the LCWRA category grow year over year, including a recent increase from 1.4 million to 1.8 million in just the past year.

The government has attributed the significant increase, in part, to flaws in the current Work Capability Assessment (WCA) system, which the government is planning to reform.

Many individuals in this category are effectively excluded from receiving employment support or engagement once classified, leaving them without assistance in seeking work.

Increase in young people with limited capability for work

Reports inform that the rise in LCWRA cases is also notably affecting younger individuals. UK Government data shows that the number of young people aged 16 to 24 placed in the LCWRA category has increased by 249%, from 46,000 to 160,000, since the pandemic began.

The increase reflects a broader issue of young people being locked out of employment and education, with nearly one million young people currently not in education, employment, or training.

The government has outlined plans to address this issue through initiatives such as a Youth Guarantee, which aims to ensure every young person is either employed or engaged in education or training.

Government plans to reform welfare system and boost employment support

The government is also working to reform the welfare system as part of its broader efforts to improve the labour market and tackle economic inactivity. Plans include empowering local mayors to address inactivity, modernizing Jobcentres, and providing additional employment support for young people.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Liz Kendall, is set to announce further welfare reforms aimed at creating a more inclusive labour market.

“The current system has failed millions of people who want to work but cannot access the right support,” Kendall said. “This government is committed to fixing the broken benefits system and creating a system that genuinely helps people access work and improves their living standards.”

Welfare system failures contribute to long-term economic inactivity

Reports inform that the existing welfare system, which categorizes people as either “fit for work” or “not fit for work,” has been criticized for pushing people to claim they are unfit for work in order to receive financial support.

According to government data, 67% of Universal Credit recipients who went through the Work Capability Assessment in the past five years were placed in the LCWRA category.

To address these issues, the government has committed to investing £26 billion in the NHS, improving health services, and tackling waiting lists.

Furthermore, £250 million has been allocated to support the government’s “Get Britain Working” plan, which includes redeploying 1,000 Work Coaches to assist 65,000 sick and disabled people.

Projections of economic inactivity and impact on benefits system

While the rise in LCWRA cases was expected as people transitioned from legacy benefits to Universal Credit, the increase has exceeded projections.

The Department for Work and Pensions reported that 70% of the recent rise in cases was unanticipated. The UK is said to remain as the only country in the G7 with higher levels of economic inactivity than before the pandemic.