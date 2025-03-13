The Service Compact with All Nigerians (SERVICOM) has launched the ‘Citizens E-Feedback Portal’ to enhance communication between Nigerians and government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) regarding service delivery.

The initiative was unveiled on Thursday during the National Council of SERVICOM Nodal Officers’ meeting in Abuja.

SERVICOM’s National Coordinator, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, stated that the platform is designed to strengthen citizen engagement and improve service delivery across government institutions.

She emphasized that the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s commitment to the Open Government Partnership (OGP), which promotes transparency, citizen empowerment, and the fight against corruption.

“We are currently at the end of National Action Plan 3 under OGP, and one of our commitments was to establish a technology-based e-feedback platform. Today, we are proud to announce that this platform is now operational,” she said.

How the Portal Works

Akajemeli explained that the e-feedback portal allows citizens to report their service experiences, whether complaints or commendations, based on the service standards promised by MDAs.

“This platform will enhance transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness in service delivery,” she noted. “Citizens can now provide feedback on government services, enabling real-time engagement between service providers and the public”

The portal functions at three levels

Citizen feedback: Users report service failures or commend good service experiences.

MDA response feedback: MDAs review and process complaints and feedback.

SERVICOM oversight: SERVICOM supervises interactions to ensure accountability and improved service delivery.

Nigeria’s Progress in the Open Government Partnership (OGP)Highlighting Nigeria’s achievements in the OGP initiative, Akajemeli cited the development of service charters across MDAs, increased citizen participation, and improved service tracking and reporting.

“We now have a draft National Policy on Service Delivery awaiting final government endorsement, and efforts are underway to extend SERVICOM’s reach to the states,” she added.

She also announced that Nigeria would participate in an international OGP review meeting in Kenya from March 25 to 28, where the country’s delegation, led by the OGP Nigeria National Secretariat, will present achievements under NAP 3, including the newly launched e-feedback portal.

Call for MDAs to Adopt the Initiative

Akajemeli urged the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of MDAs to integrate the feedback mechanism into their service delivery processes.

“When CEOs actively engage with citizens through platforms like SERVICOM, they build stronger connections between government and the people, ensuring continuous improvement in service delivery.”

What you should know