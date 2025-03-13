The Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA) has warned that Nigeria could spend $110 billion on food imports in 2025 if it fails to adopt and strengthen digital agricultural extension services.

Dr. Godwin Atser, SAA’s Country Director, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja during the Annual Stakeholder Workshop themed “Transforming the Agricultural Landscape through Digital Agricultural Extension and Advisory Services.”

Atser identified extension and advisory services as key to agricultural transformation, emphasizing that continuous spending on food imports is unsustainable.

“If we continue along this path, we are essentially exporting jobs, which will further impact our economy. Nigeria could spend $110 billion on food imports in 2025 if it fails to adopt and strengthen digital agricultural extension services,” he stated.

He added, “However, if we keep importing food while our productivity remains low, climate change—one of the key factors—will further worsen the situation.”

Atser called for immediate stakeholder intervention to address the gaps in Nigeria’s agricultural extension services, emphasizing the need for a shift in approach.

Despite the availability of innovations capable of transforming agriculture, Atser noted that Nigeria’s extension system remains weak.

“In some states, there is currently no extension service at all,” he said. “We have consistently seen that economies making progress in agricultural transformation are those that prioritize technology transfer.”

Leveraging digital solutions for agricultural growth

Speaking on the workshop theme, Atser highlighted that over 90% of Nigeria’s population use mobile phones, with internet penetration rapidly increasing across Africa.

He emphasized the need to leverage these opportunities to provide farmers with timely and high-quality information, ultimately improving their livelihoods.

“Harnessing the power of digital solutions will be a key tool in driving agricultural transformation,” he stated.

“In today’s fast-changing world, digital solutions are revolutionizing the delivery of extension and advisory services.

“They help bridge gaps, empower stakeholders, and ensure that critical knowledge reaches those who need it most—whether in agriculture, health, education, or business.

“Digital tools enable us to provide real-time, accessible, and data-driven support, ultimately enhancing decision-making and productivity.”

AI and digital transformation in agriculture

Atser highlighted the increasing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in global agriculture, noting that AI-driven tools can predict various factors affecting the sector through computer-based analysis.

He emphasized the need for stakeholders to leverage digital tools to transform agriculture and stressed that collaboration is crucial in boosting productivity.

According to Atser, addressing the productivity challenge in agriculture and making digital solutions effective depends on strong collaboration.