For decades, Nigeria’s ultra-wealthy have competed for the most exclusive addresses, from Banana Island’s waterfront mansions to Victoria Island’s high-rise penthouses.

But a new trend is emerging, one that is redefining opulent living and setting a new standard for exclusivity. Isimi Lagos, a private eco-city in Epe, is quickly becoming the most sought-after real estate destination among Nigeria’s billionaires.

From tech moguls to real estate tycoons, some of Nigeria’s most affluent figures are securing their spots in this ultra-private retreat. But why are billionaires moving from traditional opulent hubs to this hidden sanctuary?

Access to Isimi Lagos is highly restricted, making it one of the most exclusive real estate investments in Nigeria. Unlike other high-end neighborhoods where anyone with enough money can buy in, Isimi offers a curated community where privacy is paramount.

One of the biggest draws of Isimi Lagos is its world-class polo and equestrian facilities, a sport deeply associated with prestige and wealth. Alongside this, the estate is positioning itself as Nigeria’s leading wellness retreat, offering wellness treatments, nature trails, and a lifestyle designed for relaxation and longevity.

An early investor in Isimi Lagos, who also owns properties in Dubai and London, said, “When I step into Isimi, I feel like I’ve left Nigeria entirely. It’s peaceful, elegant, and everything is designed to make you feel at ease. It’s unlike anywhere else.”

With expansive greenery, walking trails, organic farms, and nature-inspired architecture, Isimi Lagos fosters a lifestyle that prioritizes health, mindfulness, and balance. Unlike the noise and congestion of Lagos’ urban areas, Isimi Lagos offers fresh air, peaceful landscapes, and a slower, more intentional way of life.

In alignment with global sustainability trends, the estate operates as a zero-emission community, utilizing solar energy, electric-powered transportation, and eco-friendly infrastructure. Residents can enjoy modern conveniences while living in harmony with nature, without compromising on comfort. Every aspect of the city is designed to minimize environmental impact while maximizing comfort and oppulence. Electric vehicles (EVs) and bicycles are the primary modes of transportation within the estate, eliminating noise and air pollution.

Residents of Isimi Lagos can enjoy locally grown fruits, vegetables, and organic produce, eliminating the need for processed foods and imports. With the rise of wellness-focused living among the wealthy, this feature makes Isimi Lagos stand out as one of the few developments in Africa that seamlessly integrate luxury with a back-to-nature lifestyle.

As more billionaires and business moguls turn their attention to Isimi Lagos, one thing is clear, the definition of opulence in Nigeria is changing. The ultra-rich are no longer just looking for prime locations within crowded cities; they are seeking privacy, exclusivity, and experiences that reflect their evolving lifestyles.