The Lagos State Government has launched a diphtheria vaccination drive at King’s College, Victoria Island Annexe, following an outbreak of the disease.

The state health authorities have activated emergency measures to contain the spread and protect students.

In a statement by the state’s ministry of health, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, confirmed that an Emergency Operations Committee (EOC) has been set up to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread.

“The Lagos State Government has activated its Emergency Response Committee, following the outbreak of diphtheria in the boarding house of King’s College, Victoria Island Annexe,” the statement read.

Nairametrics earlier reported that parents raised alarm over the situation, questioning the school’s response and sanitation standards.

How it started

According to Abayomi, the index case was a 12-year-old student who presented with a sore throat and fever at the school clinic on February 22. He was referred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where he was diagnosed with diphtheria and treated with antibiotics and a full dose of diphtheria antitoxin serum.

“Despite the timely intervention, the boy succumbed to progressive and irreversible inflammation of the heart (myocarditis) on the 6th of March. Myocarditis is a severe and recognized complication of the bacterial infection caused by the toxin,” Abayomi said.

He further disclosed that 34 close contacts of the deceased student were placed under observation, out of which 14 developed symptoms consistent with diphtheria.

“Of these, 14 have developed symptoms consistent with diphtheria. In response, the affected students were transported to the Children’s Emergency Unit at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where they were screened by health professionals,” he added.

Out of the 14 students examined, 12 were diagnosed with early signs of diphtheria and admitted for treatment. The Commissioner assured that all 14 symptomatic students are responding well to treatment, and no new cases have been recorded.

Vaccination and prevention measures

Following a preliminary inspection of King’s College Annexe, health officials identified areas needing improved infection prevention and control measures.

Consequently, the state government, in collaboration with federal health agencies, has commenced a targeted vaccination campaign for all students in both the boarding facility at Victoria Island Annexe and the primary academic campus at Igbosere Main School.

The Lagos State Government also noted that the World Health Organization (WHO), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) have been notified and are working with the Lagos State Government to coordinate an effective response.

The state is currently distributing information leaflets to healthcare facilities detailing diphtheria symptoms, prevention, and early treatment options.

A public health announcement is being prepared to sensitize Lagosians on the outbreak, urging them to watch for symptoms such as sore throat, fever, difficulty in breathing, and swollen neck glands.

State ensures safety

Prof. Abayomi advised Lagos residents to maintain good hygiene, avoid crowded environments, and seek medical attention if experiencing diphtheria-like symptoms.

“Early detection and treatment can save lives. Let’s all work together to curb this outbreak and protect our communities,” he stated.

“The outbreak is under control and there is no need to panic because measures will continue in earnest to protect our citizens from infectious disease outbreaks.”

He noted that the state has approximately 500,000 doses of diphtheria vaccines in stock, which will be deployed to high-risk areas as part of the emergency response. The State Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) will meet daily to assess the situation and make policy decisions. The Ministry of Basic and Tertiary Education will also be involved to enhance inter-agency coordination.