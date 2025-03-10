The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the sale of 2025 Direct Entry (DE) application forms will begin on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

The examination body disclosed this in a statement by JAMB’s Public Communications Advisor, Fabian Benjamin following the closure of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) application sales on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

“The commencement of sales for the 2025 Direct Entry (DE) application documents, set to begin on Wednesday, March 12, 2025,” they stated.

JAMB recorded 2,030,627 registrations for the 2025 UTME, 200,115 for the Mock-UTME, and 630 applications for the trial mock examination.

Direct Entry registration details

The Direct Entry (DE) registration is specifically designed for candidates who have already obtained higher academic qualifications beyond the secondary school level and wish to gain admission directly into the second year of a university program, bypassing the traditional Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB has emphasized that the registration process will be strictly monitored to ensure compliance with all requirements. According to the board, all applications must be submitted through JAMB Professional Registration Centres (PRC), and any falsification of credentials will attract strict penalties.

JAMB reiterated that a special committee will verify all submitted A-Level qualifications, warning that fraudulent results will not be tolerated.

“A special committee will verify all submitted Advanced A Level Qualifications, and any fraudulent results will lead to prosecution,” the board stated.

Additionally, higher institutions have been urged to verify candidates’ certificates before granting admissions.

What you should know

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is Nigeria’s central examination body established in 1978, it is responsible for conducting entrance examinations into tertiary institutions, including universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

JAMB organizes the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for students seeking admission into higher institutions and oversees the Direct Entry (DE) process for candidates with advanced qualifications such as diplomas from polytechnics, National Certificates of Education (NCE) from colleges of education, university degrees, or A-level certificates from recognized examination bodies.

The board also regulates admission policies and ensures compliance with national education standards while implementing measures to prevent fraud in the admission process, including the verification of certificates.

JAMB conducts its examinations through Computer-Based Testing (CBT), a system that replaces the traditional paper-and-pencil method. CBT ensures a more secure, efficient, and standardized assessment process, reducing cases of malpractice while allowing candidates to receive their results faster. The National Identification Number (NIN) remains a mandatory requirement for UTME registration, with strict measures in place to verify data accuracy.