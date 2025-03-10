The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday ordered the Senate, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and others to file their defense in response to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suit challenging her suspension over allegations of misconduct.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu issued the order during Monday’s proceedings.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had filed a motion ex-parte, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025, suing the Clerk of the National Assembly (NASS), the Senate, the Senate President, and Senator Neda Imasuem, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct.

The lawmaker sought an “order of interim injunction restraining the Senate’s committee, chaired by Imasuem, from proceeding with the purported investigation against her for alleged misconduct, which stemmed from events that occurred during plenary on February 20 and were referred by the Senate on February 25, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction.”

On March 4, 2025, Justice Egwuatu granted Akpoti-Uduaghan’s motion, barring the Senate from taking further action against her while the suit was pending.

The judge also adjourned the case to today, directing the “1st to 4th defendants to appear within 72 hours of being served the order and show cause why an interlocutory injunction should not be granted against them, restraining them from proceeding with the purported investigation against the plaintiff (Akpoti-Uduaghan) without affording her the privileges stipulated in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Senate Standing Orders 2023, and the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act.”

Nairametrics previously reported that on Thursday, the Nigerian Senate went ahead to suspend Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, effective March 6, 2025, citing violations of Senate rules.

Despite efforts by some senators to reduce the suspension to three months, the Senate upheld the six-month decision through a majority vote.

The penalties associated with her suspension include freezing her salary and allowances, as well as the withdrawal of her security detail.

What Transpired in Court

During Monday’s resumed hearing, the legal team representing the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate, and Akpabio claimed in open court that they had not been served with the plaintiff’s legal documents.

However, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyer, Michael Numa, SAN, objected to their claim, insisting that all parties had been duly served.

Numa urged the court to verify the service records.

Justice Egwuatu subsequently confirmed that all defendants had indeed been served, contradicting the claims made by some defense lawyers.

Following this confirmation, counsel for the Senate President, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, requested an adjournment to allow the defendants time to formally respond to the suit.

The rest of the defense team aligned with Ogunwumiju’s request for an adjournment.

In his ruling, Justice Egwuatu ordered the defendants to file their defense in the case.

He also directed that all relevant legal documents be filed and exchanged between the parties before the next hearing date.

The case was then adjourned until March 25 for hearing.

Backstory

The altercation between Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Akpabio became widely publicized after she was asked to change her seat during plenary.

On February 28, 2025, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of making inappropriate advances toward her during a visit to his home in December 2023.

She detailed the sequence of events, explaining that she was in Akwa Ibom with her husband and close associates to attend Akpabio’s birthday celebration, which coincided with hers.

According to her, the visit began at Akpabio’s home in Ikot Ekpene before they moved to his residence in Uyo around 8 PM. She alleged that it was during this visit that the Senate President made inappropriate remarks and gestures toward her.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had previously filed a defamation lawsuit against Akpabio over these allegations.

Her Senate seat was reassigned following a reshuffle triggered by opposition members switching to the majority wing. She resisted the relocation, leading to a confrontation with Akpabio.

Her suspension has sparked mixed reactions within the political landscape.

While some lawmakers and analysts view the decision as a necessary enforcement of legislative discipline, others argue that the penalties are excessive and could set a dangerous precedent for stifling dissent within the Senate.