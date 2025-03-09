UK universities depend heavily on international students to maintain financial stability, a senior figure at one of the country’s higher education institutions has said.

According to BBC News, Pro-Vice Chancellor at the University of Reading, Caroline Baylon, revealed that the current funding model for universities in the UK would not be sustainable without the income generated by overseas students.

Baylon explained that international students, who pay higher tuition fees than their UK counterparts, are a crucial source of funding for universities. This has made them an essential part of the financial structure, especially as there is no cap on the fees that international students can be charged.

Though reports inform that recent data from the Home Office reveals a 14% drop in student visa applications for the 2023/24 academic year compared to the previous year, this decline follows tougher visa regulations implemented by the previous conservative government, aimed at curbing immigration.

University of Reading’s reliance on overseas students

“We wouldn’t be able to run on just the funding that we receive from the government and UK tuition fees,” Baylon said.

“We wouldn’t be top 200 if we couldn’t attract top talent from around the world.” While 80% of students at the University of Reading are from the UK, Baylon emphasized that the presence of international students significantly enhances the institution’s ranking and enriches the campus experience.

International students contribute to local economy

Baylon also highlighted the economic impact of international students on the local community in Berkshire.

“We would lose greatly if we didn’t have that post-cultural investment but also financial investment,” she said.

According to BBC, the university actively works with agents and offers scholarships to attract international students, which in turn benefits local businesses and the broader economy.

She noted that most international students return to their home countries after graduation, with many securing full-time employment.

According to Universities UK, nearly two-fifths of international students return home immediately after completing their studies.

Universities UK emphasizes the value of international students

A spokesperson for Universities UK said that international students play a vital role in the UK’s global reputation as a leading education destination.

“The UK is a top destination for international students, and this reflects the strength of our sector and its global reputation for excellence,”

“International students bring enormous economic, social and cultural contributions to the UK, and enhance our influence around the world,” the spokesperson explained.

Baylon added that many international students maintain strong ties with the UK after their studies.

“Our [international] students, once they finish studying with us, most of them return home and become great allies to the UK and for our institution,” she said.

Home Office responds to concerns over student visa decline

In response to the fall in student visa applications, the Home Office reiterated that international students will continue to be welcomed. However, a spokesperson acknowledged that recent net migration levels had been “unacceptable” and stressed the need to “restore order to our broken immigration system.”

“We have been clear that international students will always be welcome,” the spokesperson said.

As UK universities remain reliant on international students for financial support and cultural diversity, balancing the need for global talent with immigration control will continue to be a challenge for policymakers.