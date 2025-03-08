President Bola Tinubu has appointed six Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) to lead federal government-owned hospitals in Akure, Gombe, Azare, Lafiya, Maiduguri, and Kafanchan.

In a statement on Friday, the President’s spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that all appointments are for a four-year term, effective from their respective dates of assumption of office.

The newly appointed CMDs and their hospitals are as follows: Prof. Olusegun Sylvester Ojo has been appointed Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Akure, Ondo State.

“A seasoned medical professional, Prof. Ojo previously served as the pioneer Chief Medical Director of the Ondo State Specialist Hospital.”

Prof. Yusuf Mohammed Abdullahi has also been reappointed as the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, following an outstanding performance during his first term.

According to the statement, his reappointment underscores his exceptional leadership and contributions to the hospital’s growth.

Tinubu also appointed Dr. Dauda Abubakar Katagum, the Acting Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Azare, Bauchi State, as the substantive Chief Medical Director.

It added that Dr. Ikrama Hassan has been appointed as the Chief Medical Director of the newly upgraded Federal Teaching Hospital in Lafiya, Nasarawa State.

A consultant physician, Dr. Hassan, previously served as the Medical Director of the Dalhatu Ibrahim Arab Specialist Hospital before its elevation to a teaching hospital.

Meanwhile, the President appointed Dr. Ali Mohammed Ramat, a renowned Consultant Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon, as Chief Medical Director of the newly established National Orthopedic Hospital in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Dr Haruna Abubakar Shehu, a family physician consultant, has been appointed chief medical director of the newly established Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

“All appointments are for four years, effective from the respective dates of assumption of office,” the statement reads.

While Prof. Abdullahi’s second and final term as CMD of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, commenced on September 5, 2024, Dr Katagum’s tenure as CMD of the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Azare, Bauchi State, took effect from December 6, 2024.

President Tinubu urges new CMDs to uphold medical professionalism

President Tinubu congratulated the newly appointed and reappointed Chief Medical Directors, urging them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and service delivery in their respective roles.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring all Nigerians have access to quality medical services.