Kendall Jenner’s highly anticipated, hand-crafted tequila is finally available right here in Nigeria, via liquor retailers Drinks.ng, Lickquor.ng, PicknPay, Hartleys and Liquoretc.

In addition to retail stores, 818 is served at select premium lounges and restaurants in Lagos, including the likes of Boca and Kaly.

Both the spirit(s) and brand that comprise 818 Tequila have been meticulously designed to speak to the conscious tequila consumer, and if the uptake is reminiscent of fellow worldwide launches, these beautiful bottles are about to fly off the shelves.

818 Tequila founder and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner said, “I am so excited to launch 818 Tequila in Nigeria. 818 is all about bringing people together for unforgettable moments, and we hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do. Cheers!”

818 Tequila Blanco is an ultra-smooth blend with a bright and crisp citrus finish, with notes of almond, key lime pie, and toasted coconut from resting in oak barrels for three weeks. 818 Tequila Reposado has a smooth caramel finish, with bolder notes of cooked agave and pecan pie after ageing in a blend of oak barrels for three months. 818 Tequila Añejo boasts a deep, complex, and rich flavour profile, with notes of orange peel, chocolate and toffee from ageing over a year in oak barrels.

The 818 line is capped off with the stunning Eight Reserve: a masterful blend of Añejos aged up to eight years in French and American barrels, it is bottled in a hand-crafted ceramic decanter and designed for ultimate enjoyment.

This dedication to excellence, from Jenner and her team of industry experts, is exactly why 818 Tequila has won over 43 tasting awards at 13 international spirits competitions, including Best Reposado at the World Tequila Awards.

“We are proud to introduce the globally celebrated 818 Tequila to Nigeria, a vibrant, high-energy market with a renowned appreciation for high-quality spirits. As demand for premium sipping tequila continues to rise, 818 Tequila stands as the perfect addition to Nigeria’s luxury spirits scene,” said Damola Adeyemo, Rohstoff Group MD.

A spirit worth searching for, only now you don’t have to. 818 Tequila is available for purchase from Drinks.ng, Lickquor.ng, PicknPay, Hartleys,

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or tasting events, please contact Rohstoff Group at:

Phone: +234 701 010 7246, +234 807 337 8736

Email: info@rohstoffgroup.com, pr@rohstoffgroup.com

About 818 Tequila:

Founded by Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila is an award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand. Produced using traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico at a family-owned-and-operated distillery, the brand has won 43 blind tasting awards across 13 major industry competitions, including Gold Medal and Best Reposado Tequila from the World Tequila Awards, Platinum Award from the SIP Awards, Chairman’s Trophy from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, Double Gold from the New York International Spirits Competition, Triple Gold from the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards, Top 100 Spirits from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, and Innovation Award from the SIP Awards. Sustainably produced from one hundred percent Weber Blue agaves, 818 Tequila features four variations – a Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and an Eight Reserve Añejo blend.

About Rohstoff Group

Rohstoff Handel Group is a fast-moving consumer goods company, offering a variety of products primarily within its global modern trade distribution network. The company distributes its own brands alongside local and international brands it represents. Additionally, Rohstoff Group provides private label services to retailers and export services to local brands, helping them expand into new territories.