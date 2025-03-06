The Ogun State Government has sealed Quantum Steel Industry and Xinfeng Plastics Limited following fatal industrial accidents at their facilities.

Chairman of the State Task Force on Environmental Compliance and Enforcement, Farook Akintunde, announced the closures in a statement on Thursday in Abeokuta, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Quantum Steel, located in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area, was shut down after an industrial explosion that resulted in fatalities, with some victims still receiving medical treatment. Xinfeng Plastics, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, was also sealed after a machine operator was electrocuted while on duty.

More insight

Akintunde stated that the state government took the decision to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the incidents and introduce measures to prevent future occurrences.

“As a government, we are determined to conduct credible and diligent investigations, including inviting external safety experts to get to the root cause of these incidents in the overriding public interest and safety,” he said.

He further expressed concern that despite regular safety awareness campaigns by the state government, such fatal incidents still occurred within the production lines of these companies.

The chairman affirmed that the companies would remain closed until investigations are completed and new safety protocols are put in place. He also warned other firms in the state to prioritize the safety of their workers, particularly those in production units.

What you should know

The Ogun State Government has sealed multiple establishments for various reasons, including workplace safety violations and environmental infractions.

In September 2024, the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA) shut down five companies—Nixin Paper Limited, Long Xiang Aluminium Nigeria Limited, New Shidai Plastic Manufacturing Limited, and two unnamed firms on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogere—for environmental breaches.

Officials cited non-compliance with Stop Work orders, discharge of untreated wastewater, lack of Effluent Treatment Plants, denial of access to inspectors, and failure to disclose business names.

Similarly, in March 2024, the government closed Food Agro and Allied Industries Limited, a malted sorghum producer in Ijako, Sango-Ota, over major environmental violations and regulatory non-compliance.