The University of Kent, in the UK, is offering International Undergraduate Scholarships for the 2025 academic year, providing up to £18,000 in funding for eligible students.

The scholarship aims to support students looking to study in the UK.

According to the institution, students who are successful in their applications will receive financial support up to £6,000 per year for a maximum of three years, totaling £18,000.

This funding will be renewable for each year of the undergraduate program, subject to meeting the required academic conditions.

Eligibility requirements for scholarship

Applicants must meet specific academic and procedural criteria to be eligible for the scholarship. The requirements include:

Holding at least AAA at A-level or an equivalent overseas qualification.

Applicants must have submitted a formal application for a full-time undergraduate program at the University of Kent for the September 2025 intake.

Applicants must also have received a formal offer, either conditional or unconditional, for their chosen program.

This means that applicants must have been formally accepted by the University of Kent for their chosen undergraduate program.

Overseas fee-paying students only

The scholarship is open to overseas fee-paying students only. Applicants must be classified as overseas fee payers to be eligible.

The scholarship is not available to students applying for distance learning programs, foundation year degrees, or KMMS programs.

Application process and deadline

The deadline to apply for the University of Kent’s International Undergraduate Scholarship is March 28th, 2025.

Apply for the International Scholarship through your applicant portal.

Log in and go to the “Applications” tab.

Select your submitted application.

Click on the “Funding” button.

A list of available scholarships will appear.

You can apply for the International Scholarship once you have received an offer.

Click “Apply” and follow the steps to submit your application.

The final selection panel for the scholarship will take place during the week starting April 28th, 2025. Applicants will be notified of the decision shortly after the panel. If a student is awarded the scholarship, they must accept the offer within 2 weeks of receiving it.

As stated, the University of Kent reserves the right not to allocate the scholarship if the selection panel does not find any suitable candidates.

The International Scholarship is subject to the full Scholarship Terms and Conditions of the University of Kent, which will be provided to successful candidates at the time of the award.

Students who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to submit their applications before the deadline.