President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Adeladan Olarinre and Mr. Mukhtar Muhammed as new permanent secretaries to fill existing vacancies in the Federal Civil Service.

Olarinre will represent Oyo State, while Muhammed will serve as the representative for the North-West geopolitical zone.

The announcement was made by Mrs. Eno Olotu, Director of Information and Public Relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), in a statement released in Abuja on Wednesday.

Olotu emphasized that the appointments followed a rigorous and transparent selection process aligned with the administration’s commitment to meritocracy, excellence, and competence in the civil service.

“The new permanent secretaries are urged to bring wealth of their experiences and expertise to their roles, which will further strengthen the delivery of public services and support the government’s development agenda,’’ she said.

Backstory

Last month, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government launched a structured, multi-tiered selection process to appoint a new Accountant-General of the Federation and permanent secretaries for existing vacancies in Oyo State and the North-West geopolitical zone.

As part of the process, candidates underwent a written examination administered by a top Federal Government security agency, with questions set and marked by serving and retired permanent secretaries. Eligible candidates were Grade Level 17 officers in the mainstream Federal Civil Service who had held their positions for at least two years and formally expressed interest in the selection.

The Career Management Office (CMO) within the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation compiled a list of qualified candidates, which was further screened by a Committee of Permanent Secretaries under the oversight of the ICPC and DSS.

Commitment to professionalism

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, praised President Tinubu for his commitment to upholding transparency, meritocracy, and professionalism in the civil service.

She stated that the appointments reflect the administration’s dedication to fostering a competent and results-oriented public service that meets the needs of Nigerians.

What you should know

In December 2024, the federal government appointed eight new permanent secretaries to the federal civil service from Abia, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Kebbi, Rivers, and Kaduna to fill existing and impending vacancies across various states and geopolitical zones.

This builds on the eight permanent secretaries named in June 2024 from Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Jigawa, Ondo, Zamfara, and the South East and South-South regions.