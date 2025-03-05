The Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) has raised concerns over the persistent challenges faced by scientists in the country, particularly inadequate funding and poor research facilities.

NAS President, Prof. Abubakar Sambo, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

“The major challenges faced by scientists include inadequate research facilities and funding, and inadequate participation in conferences to exchange ideas nationally and internationally.

“We also have the challenge of absence of effective research coordination in the country and low level of commercialisation of scientific research and development outputs,” he said.

National Research Foundation

The academy has urged the Federal Government to fast-track the establishment of the National Research Foundation (NRF) to support Research and Development (R&D) in the country.

Sambo disclosed that NAS is collaborating with the Federal Government to establish the NRF, which is expected to be a “game-changer” in advancing scientific research in the country.

He explained that such engagements would enable industrialists and investors to access research outputs from institutions for potential commercialization.

“Some of the challenges would largely be attended to by the NRF, which is under consideration by the federal government,” he noted.

Also, to tackle these obstacles, Sambo suggested holding regular meetings where scientists, government officials, and industrialists can collaborate towards shared goals.

NAS strategic plans

Sambo emphasized that NAS is committed to strengthening research efforts through the election of scientists into its fellowship, which would encourage high-quality scientific work.

Furthermore, he disclosed that NAS has a strategic plan with a target year of 2028 and is intensifying efforts to implement various aspects of the plan.

“We will also intensify efforts to increase the visibility through enhanced periodic outings, respond to the serious groups seeking partnerships with the academy,” he said.

NAS reaffirmed its dedication to promoting science-based policymaking and called on interested parties to partner with the academy in advancing scientific research and innovation in Nigeria.

What you should know

The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji, disclosed late last year that a bill for the creation of the National Research and Innovation Council (NRIC) and the National Research Fund (NRF) is currently under review at the National Assembly. The legislation aims to provide a legal framework for sustainable research funding.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu has approved an inter-ministerial committee under the Office of the Vice President to draft a Federal Executive Council (FEC) memo for the formal establishment of the NRF.

The NRIC will coordinate science, technology, and innovation (STI) activities across various sectors, ensuring alignment with national priorities, while the NRF will fund competitive research projects addressing both local and global challenges.

President Bola Tinubu in June 2024, approved ₦13 billion for the NRF and the establishment of Central Multipurpose Laboratories in select universities nationwide.