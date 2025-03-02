The All-Share Index closed February 2025 on a strong note, rising 3,325.27 points to 107,821.39 points by February 28th.

This represents a 3.18% increase from the month’s opening figure of 104,496.12 points, amid steady gains in mid-cap stocks and significant contributions from heavyweight DANGOTE CEMENT.

However, trading volume decreased to 9.2 billion shares, down 27.30% from 12.6 billion shares traded in January.

Market capitalization rose significantly, climbing from N64.7 trillion at the start of the month to N67.1 trillion by its end.

Market performance

The Nigerian stock market showed positive momentum, particularly in mid-cap and select large-cap stocks. All-Share began February on a strong note, surging above 108,000 during the second week.

While the third week saw modest gains, the index ultimately fell, closing lower in the fourth week at 107,821 points.

Key highlights of the month

The NGX Premium Index gained 7.43%, with DANGOTE CEMENT rising over 20%, along with smaller gains in LAFARGE and MTNN.

The NGX 30 Index also increased by 1.55%.

Sectorial indices

The NGX Industrial Goods Index jumped by 10%, supported by over 20% gains in DANGOTE CEMENT and BETAGLASS.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index grew by 1.70%.

Conversely, the NGX Oil & Gas Index fell by 4%, amid a decline of over 15.13% in OANDO.

The BANKING and INSURANCE sectors also declined, by 2.07% and 0.87%, respectively.

The top gainers

Leading the charge among gainers was PZ CUSSONS, which climbed by 53.91% month-to-date, followed by UPDC at 53.48%. Other notable gainers included:

ETERNA: up 52.17%, N42.00

HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS: up 43.00%, N13.70

LIVESTOCK: up 40.19%, N7.43

BETAGLASS: up 39.65%, N99.85

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT: up 37.21%, N2.95

PRESCO: up 34.18%, N785

AFRIPUD: up 32.09%, N35.40

REDSTAREX: up 32%, N6.60

Top losers

On the losers’ table was UNION DICON SALT, which declined by 28% month-to-date, followed by LEARN AFRICA at 28%. Other losers included:

EUNISELL INTERLINKED: down 27%, N9.80

UNIVERSITY PRESS: down 18.75%, N4.55

DARRCOMM: down 17.95%, N0.64

GOLDEN GUINEA BREW: down 17.94%, N7.09

PRESTIGE: down 15.38%, N1.10

OANDO: down 15.13%, N58.05

GUINEA INSURANCE: down 12.33%, N0.64

TRIPPLE GEE AND CO: down 12.32%, N2.20

Corporate actions

A variety of corporate actions took place in February:

PRESCO released its Q4 statement for the period ending December 31, 2025.

FIDSON HEALTHCARE published its Q4 statement for the period ending December 31, 2025.

VFD released its Q4 financial results.

DANGOTE announced plans for the expansion of its ETHIOPIA CEMENT PLANT worth USD 400 million.

TRANSCORP HOTELS announced its audited financial results for the full year of 2024.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index is currently experiencing bullish momentum, setting its sights on the 110,000 threshold on the monthly time frame.

Positive responses to favorable earnings results reported in late January and early February could drive the index past the 110,000-point mark, provided it is not perceived as overbought.