For the first time, Investopia, the UAE’s premier global investment platform, is expanding to Africa. Nigeria is set to host the 2025 edition at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, in September.

This milestone underscores Investopia’s commitment to unlocking new investment frontiers while highlighting Nigeria’s emergence as a key global economic player, driven by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms and the improving business climate.

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, stated: “Hosting Investopia Africa 2025 in Nigeria reaffirms our transformation into a leading investment hub. Our reforms are creating a stable, transparent, and high-growth economy. We look forward to welcoming investors from around the world to Nigeria.”

Established in 2021 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, Investopia has rapidly positioned itself as a leading global platform for investment, fostering high-level engagement between investors, business leaders, and policymakers to drive growth in emerging sectors.

H.E. Bin Touq said: “Africa is a key trade and investment partner for the UAE and Investopia’s expansion to the continent, which boasts some of the world’s fastest-growing markets, reflects our commitment to connecting investors with the opportunities they offer. Investopia Nigeria will create promising economic opportunities for both Emirati and African private sector by also highlighting the UAE’s attractiveness for investments in new economic sectors, especially in energy, agriculture, fintech, artificial intelligence, and healthcare.”

With a strong track record in major financial hubs such as New York, Monaco, Milan, and Tokyo, Investopia has convened over 2,600 participants, including more than 1,600 C-suite executives and senior decision-makers. This global footprint reinforces its role as a key facilitator of strategic investments and economic transformation.

Africa’s premier destination for global investors

Thanks to bold economic reforms, Nigeria is rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for global investors. Investopia Africa 2025 will build on this momentum, bringing together thousands of participants and over 100 speakers from more than 20 countries to explore investment opportunities in energy, agriculture, fintech, artificial intelligence, and healthcare. The event will also feature high- impact business matchmaking sessions, further solidifying Nigeria’s position as a key economic driver on the continent.

Hosting Investopia Africa 2025 at Eko Atlantic City further reinforces Nigeria’s economic ambition. This visionary city, built on reclaimed land off the Atlantic coast in Victoria Island, is West Africa’s leading financial and commercial hub. It offers world-class infrastructure, a dynamic business ecosystem, and a strategic gateway for global investment.

Event Details