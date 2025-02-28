The Kogi State Government has finalized plans to receive $500 million in funding for the World Bank-assisted HOPE-GOV initiative, which aims to strengthen primary healthcare services and basic education in the state.

The Commissioner for Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Idris, disclosed this on Thursday during a citizens’ sensitization program in Lokoja.

He emphasized that the initiative would enhance service delivery in these critical sectors, ensuring improved access to quality education and healthcare for residents.

He noted that improved funding for these sectors is crucial for accelerating progress and fostering inclusive growth in Kogi State.

“The World Bank-assisted programme under the HOPE-GOV initiative would provide the state with over $500 million in enhanced funding to improve access to high-quality basic education and primary healthcare services,” Idris explained.

According to him, education and healthcare remain the pillars upon which a productive, innovative and resilient society is built.

Strengthening fiscal transparency and accountability

Also speaking, the state’s Accountant-General, Dr. Habibat Tijani, emphasized that the HOPE-GOV initiative would support the efforts of the state government to enhance fiscal transparency.

Tijani, who also serves as the World Bank Fiscal Focal Person, noted that the initiative would improve budget credibility, and ensure accountability in the use of funds for policies and programmes of the state government.

She added that the initiative would enhance the availability and effectiveness of financing for education and healthcare, as well as improve the recruitment and performance of teachers and healthcare workers in the state.

Government commitment to education reforms

The Commissioner for Education, Mr. Wemi Jones, commended Governor Ahmed Ododo for his efforts in repositioning the education sector.

He highlighted that the state government, under the present administration, had allocated over 1.2 billion naira for internal and external examination fees for pupils and students in public primary and secondary schools.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abdulazeez Adams, stated that the HOPE-GOV initiative would revolutionize healthcare service delivery and promote access to essential healthcare in the state.

The Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity: Governance (HOPE-GOV) program supports Nigeria in strengthening financial and human resource management in basic education and primary healthcare.

It backs government initiatives, including the Universal Basic Education (UBE) program (refocused through the 2021–2030 roadmap) and the Basic Healthcare Provision Program (implemented via the 2024–2028 National Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative).

HOPE-GOV focuses on three key areas, improving financing for education and healthcare, enhancing transparency and accountability, and strengthening workforce recruitment, deployment, and performance management at all government levels.