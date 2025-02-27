Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the embattled Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has dismissed rumors of his impeachment, firmly stating that he remains the Speaker.

This clarification follows his dramatic return to the Assembly Complex, where he was welcomed by a large crowd of supporters and colleagues.

Earlier reports had suggested that Obasa arrived at the complex accompanied by security personnel.

Addressing newsmen at the Assembly Complex, Obasa reiterated that no valid impeachment had taken place.

“I have told you repeatedly, I have never been removed; there’s nothing like impeachment. I have said it openly,” he declared.

He described the purported impeachment as undemocratic and unconstitutional, stressing the importance of due process in any political decision of that magnitude.

“The impeachment or whatever was undemocratic and unconstitutional… In doing that, you must follow due process. I’m not against being removed. If I do that, then I’m not democratic,” he stated.

Back story

On January 13, 2025, the Lagos state House of Assembly impeached the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Obasa, who was first elected Speaker in 2015, was accused of financial misappropriation by an anti-corruption group, Lagos State Anti-Corruption Coalition.

It also claimed that the House spent N200 million on its recently organised 22nd Thanksgiving service for staff.

Obasa dismissed the allegation of spending N17 billion to construct a gate at the Assembly complex as “ridiculous and untrue.”

He told relevant stakeholders that his position as Speaker remains intact pending compliance with due process.

Prior to the impeachment, Eromosele Ebhomele, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, dismissed the group’s allegations as baseless and absurd.

The House, through its spokesperson, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe, also addressed the allegations, emphasizing that the Assembly operates with integrity, transparency, and accountability.

Ogundipe stated, “The Lagos State House of Assembly does not have any such funds. The Assembly does not embark on constituency projects. Instead, once every year, the House holds stakeholders’ meetings simultaneously across the state, where constituents share their expectations and make requests for the betterment of the state.”

He further clarified that the lawmakers were not aware of or involved in any financial misappropriation.

Following Obasa’s removal, the Assembly elected Mojisola Miranda, representing Apapa I State Constituency, as the new Speaker.

Political Stability Within the Party

Obasa also reassured stakeholders of unity within the party, affirming that he and his colleagues remain committed to their collective goals.

“Our party is one. We are all brothers and sisters,” he added, reinforcing that there are no divisions within the ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State.

Political stability in Lagos State has been a topic of discussion, with concerns about internal conflicts within the Assembly. Obasa’s remarks are aimed at dispelling any uncertainty regarding his leadership and the cohesion of the state legislature.

Observers believe that his statements serve as a strategic move to reaffirm his position and ensure confidence among party members and the public amid ongoing political dynamics in the state.