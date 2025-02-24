The United Kingdom has updated its citizenship policy, affecting individuals who entered the country illegally, including asylum seekers.

Under the new rules, applications for UK citizenship will generally be denied for anyone who entered the UK illegally, regardless of how long ago they arrived.

The new rule applies to individuals applying for British citizenship after February 10th, 2025, who have entered the UK without authorization.

The rule affects individuals whether they have lived in the UK for many years or hold legal status such as indefinite leave to remain, TravelBiz cites.

Already in effect as of February 2025, people who previously entered the UK without authorization will face challenges in obtaining British citizenship.

Reason for the rule

The UK government introduced the rule due to concerns about the increasing rate of illegal immigration and the means adopted to enter the country; through small boats. This method, according to reports, has been widely used by asylum seekers.

The government has stated that stricter immigration policies are necessary to reduce illegal immigration.

The government’s focus is on illegal crossings of the English Channel. Since 2018, over 150,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats. As of February 2025, 1,554 people had crossed the Channel, according to BBC reports.

The government describes these crossings as dangerous and has pointed to them as a reason for the new policy.

Impact on asylum seekers

The new rule has raised concerns regarding the UK’s obligations under the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, reports inform. The Convention states that asylum seekers should not be penalized for entering a country illegally. Critics of the policy argue that it conflicts with these international commitments.

Furthermore, the new rule is being contested in court. Legal challenges argue that the rule unfairly affects people who sought asylum in the UK under difficult conditions.

Some individuals who had legal status, such as indefinite leave to remain, are now uncertain about their ability to obtain citizenship.

According to TravelBiz, the UK government has previously implemented measures to limit illegal immigration, including the “Stop the Boats” campaign. This campaign includes a plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing, but legal challenges blocked the first flight in June 2022 though the government continues to pursue its stance on illegal immigration.

What to know

The new rule is expected to affect individuals seeking to live in the UK. Those seeking asylum or citizenship should be aware of the stricter regulations. Ongoing legal challenges will likely impact future developments in UK immigration policy.

Just recently, Nairametrics reported that the UK’s immigration Enforcement teams carried out inspections at 828 premises across the country, including nail bars, convenience stores, restaurants, and car washes.

This marks a 48% increase compared to January of the previous year. In addition to these inspections, arrests also surged to 609, a 73% rise from the 352 arrests made in January 2022.